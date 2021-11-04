PROVIDENCE — The North Kingstown High School football team hopes its second matchup with a Catholic school powerhouse goes better than the first.
The Skippers saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with a 47-14 loss to La Salle on Friday night. The result locks up the top seed in Division I-B for the Rams and sends North Kingstown into a state semifinal matchup with Bishop Hendricken this week. The Skippers will visit the Hawks on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Entering the regular season finale against La Salle, the Skippers were perfect in league play, having lost a non-league game to St. Raphael in the season opener and rolled since then. Hoping to keep the streak going with what would have been its best win of the season, the Skippers instead had trouble on both sides of the ball against a talented La Salle team. The Rams raced to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Standout running back Jamezell Lassiter gave North Kingstown fits with 237 yards rushing. And an aggressive La Salle defense – bringing pressure on nearly every snap – kept the Skippers grounded.
“They’re tough, obviously, and we just didn’t play well,” North Kingstown coach Fran Dempsey said.
Lassiter broke a 60-yard touchdown on La Salle’s second possession of the game to stake his team to an early lead. Dean Varrecchione threw the first of two touchdown passes to Brady Fisher for the 14-0 edge. After La Salle recovered a mishandled squib kick, Lassiter scored from 14 yards out.
An interception by North Kingstown’s Andrew Ciarniello stopped the onslaught and provided a spark for the Skippers. Eddie Buehler tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gincastro to get the Skippers on the board.
Keith Mancini snagged another interception for the Skippers on La Salle’s next drive but it was just a momentary reprieve. The Rams got a 64-yard touchdown pass from Varrecchione to Fisher to go up 28-7, then made it 34-7 in the final minutes of the first half.
North Kingstown scored on the final play of the first half as Buehler found Mancini from 6 yards out, but that would be the last points of the night for the Skippers. La Salle scored once in the third quarter and once more in the fourth to close out the win.
Friday’s playoff matchup with Hendricken will be the second in as many seasons. During the spring campaign, the Skippers dropped a 14-7 decision to the Hawks, who went on to win the state title. North has played a number of tight games with Hendricken over the last few years, but have not come out on top.
The winner of the semifinal matchup advances to the state championship Super Bowl. The loser drops to the Division I bracket.
“We’ve been right there with them a few times, so our guys aren’t going to be intimidated going up there,” Dempsey said. “Hopefully, we can get healthy and come out and play well.”
