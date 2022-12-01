Rhode Isand will carry a 2-5 record into Saturday’s annual showdown with Providence College, feeling better about themselves than they were a few weeks ago but still looking to find their way.
The Rams went 1-2 in the Cayman Islands Classic last week, losing to Kansas State and Tulane before closing out the tournament with a win over Illinois State. Upon returning home, they were in range of a victory on Sunday at Boston College but fell short in a 53-49 defeat.
Kansas State is the only team that has won by a wide margin over the Rams. Their other four losses have been by an average of four points. Getting over the hump in tight games is among the next items on the to-do list.
The Boston College game was particularly painful. Rhody led 47-44 following a 3-point basket by Brayon Freeman with 5:01 remaining in regulation, but didn’t make another shot from the field. They missed their final seven field goal attempts and also struggled at the free-throw line, making just two of six.
Boston College got a pair of buckets from Devin McGlockton and delivered at the free-throw line for the comeback win.
On the bright side for the Rams, Freeman continued his emergence, scoring a career-high 21 points for the second straight game. The George Washington transfer had a slow start to the season and sat out one game as he worked through it. He has scored in double figures in four straight games.
Ishmael Leggett hit double figures against Boston College, continuing a season-long streak. The junior is averaging a team-best 18.3 points per game.
Steady play from Freeman and Leggett would go a long way for the Rams as the season wears on. Rhody has also added strength in the front-court with big man Josaphat Bilau returning from off-season should surgery. Bilau had a double-double in the win over Illinois State.
Providence is also looking to find itself as it comes to town on Saturday for a 5 p.m., tipoff. With a host of new personnel after last year’s Sweet 16 run, the Friars started 5-2, with losses in their two highest-level games so far.
The Rams won the last game played in Kingston in 2019, with the Fatts Russell and Jeff Dowtin-led squad prevailing 75-61. There was no game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Providence won the return of the game 66-52 over the Rams last year in the capital city.
