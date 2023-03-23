Narragansett High School wrestling coach Mike Gallagher looked at the bench during his team’s final home match in February and had to smile.
“I turned around on our senior night at one point and the whole SK team was on our bench,” Gallagher said.
It would be an unusual sight in every other sport, but not for the Mariner and Rebel wrestling teams. When both programs were struggling with small rosters a few years ago, they began practicing together almost every day. The teams have since blossomed - the Mariners went undefeated in dual meets this season and the Rebels had a state champion for the first time since 2015 - but they have continued their cooperation. The bonds seemed to grow especially strong this year, creating one of the more unique stories in the winter sports season in South County.
“That team is my family,” said Narragansett senior Connor Winfield. “We are one team, except for competition, We’re practicing with each other every day, making each other better. As far as I’m concerned, they’re my teammates.”
The coaches of each school didn’t really envision that kind of connection when the arrangement was forged. They were simply trying to survive. In 2018, the Mariners had two wrestlers before seeing a little bit of growth over the next few years. In 2020, the Rebels encountered similar problems, fielding a team of three.
Low numbers obviously make competing in dual meets a difficult proposition, but they also dramatically impact practices. Wrestlers need training partners of similar size.
“Back when these seniors were freshmen, we were down to three guys,” South Kingstown coach James Barbera said. “Narragansett had five. You can’t practice like that. We had a big guy, a medium guy and a little guy. That doesn’t work. It made a lot of sense to get together.”
Barbera is a South Kingstown alumnus and remembers occasional cooperation between the programs in those days. When Narragansett coach Mike Millen approached him about getting back together, it seemed like a perfect fit. RIIL rules allow for joint practices between different schools.
“The seniors right now, we practiced together from their freshman year right through their senior year,” Barbera said. “We try to be in the same tournaments, try to schedule our matches on the same days. We’ll be doing it with them next year. It’s good.”
Numbers aren’t a problem now, but there was never any thought of discontinuing the arrangement. It made everybody better.
Logan Reiner was South’s breakthrough state champion this year, winning the title at 220 pounds. He wouldn’t have been there without his practice partners from Narragansett.
“It’s been fantastic,” Reiner said. “Without Narragansett, I wouldn’t have any training partners to work with. The team matches up well. There’s pretty much always a good partner for everybody.”
Iron sharpens iron, they say. In this case, Mariners and Rebels sharpen each other.
“We’re around 30 to 40 wrestlers in the room when we have both full teams,” Gallagher said. “When you get that level of competition in there, it just builds. The camaraderie we have - it’s almost one team. I see them and cheer for them the same way I do for my own wrestlers.”
Years ago, kids from both towns all attended South Kingstown High School until the town of Narragansett founded its own high school in 1975. Athletic teams at the neighboring schools became rivals, highlighted by Thanksgiving Day football matchups. Even as programs in many sports diverged into different divisions, rivalries have remained through the years.
There were hints of a wrestling rivalry this season when the teams matched up in a non-league dual meet. But it was more like wrestling between brothers on the living room floor.
“In some sports, they can be rivals,” Winfield said. “It’s all love in wrestling.”
In the rest of their matches and in tournaments, they returned to being brothers who cheered each other on. Winfield was the state runner-up in his weight class. When he and Reiner wrestled their respective finals matches, teammates watched together from the side of the mat.
Teammates in red and blue.
“At heart, we’re one big team,” Reiner said.
