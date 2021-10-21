The Prout School held Homecoming festivities on Saturday with a full slate of games on campus, and it proved to be a worthy celebration of a great fall sports season. The boys soccer squad kicked things off with a 4-1 win over Davies, improving to 7-3 on the season. The girls tennis team continued its terrific season with a 7-0 sweep of Cranston East, which upped its record to 12-2 heading into the final week of the season. The girls soccer team posted a 5-2 win over Classical to go to 8-2 on the year. The girls volleyball team capped off the day with a sweep of Tolman to put its record at 10-4.

