In the aftermath of another classic between North Kingstown and Bishop Hendricken on April 3, a playoff rematch seemed like a strong possibility.
It’s been a strange ride since. The Skippers have looked like the best team in the state at times but ended up winless against their league mates in the Power Four conference and will be the No. 4 seed for the playoffs. Hendricken clinched the top seed but had its matchup with La Salle wiped out by COVID-19 protocols and is heading to the playoffs having squared off against only one of the Power Four teams.
But the rematch is on. The Skippers will visit the Hawks on Saturday at 6 p.m., in the Power Four semifinals. The winner advances to the state championship game.
The Skippers have been hoping for a playoff chance against the Hawks for years. Under the Rhode Island Interscholastic League playoff format the past two seasons, the winners of each Division I sub-division advanced automatically to the state championship game. North Kingstown won the Division I non-state title each of those seasons but couldn’t help but think about what might have been in regular season losses to the Hawks.
The Power Four setup means North Kingstown’s loss to Hendricken in the regular season this year was not the end of the line for its state championship hopes. And the hopes are intact despite three losses in the last four games for the Skippers. They led 17-0 in the April 3 meeting with the Hawks before losing 30-24. They also had a lead against La Salle a week later until giving up another comeback. After a bounce-back win over Burrillville in week four, the Skippers lost 21-14 to Portsmouth in last week’s season finale, which dropped them to the No. 4 seed. Behind Hendricken in the top spot, La Salle is the No. 2 seed and Portsmouth is No. 3.
Putting it all together will be the focus for the Skippers. Their performance in the first half of the regular season meeting with Hendricken was impressive, their high-powered offense paired with a lockdown defense. The script flipped in the second half as the Hawks ramped up their run game. It was the same story against La Salle. Key mistakes along the way didn’t help.
The Skippers were without starting quarterback Donovan Carr for the La Salle and Burrillville games. He returned for the matchup with Portsmouth, but the Skippers were nonetheless held to their lowest point total of the season.
Hendricken finished with an unbeaten record, though it didn’t play Portsmouth or La Salle. Coming off their COVID cancellation with the Rams, he Hawks closed out the regular season with a 34-0 win over Cranston West last week.
This is the first time since 2008 that North Kingstown is in the bracket that leads to the state championship Super Bowl. The Skippers were the No. 4 seed that year and lost to eventual champion La Salle in the semifinals. Three straight winless seasons followed before a move to Division II and a steady rebuild. North Kingstown has won Super Bowls in three straight seasons - D-II in 2017 and D-I non-state in 2018 and 2019.
The Skippers have not played in the top-division Super Bowl since 1993, when they were the runner-up to Portsmouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.