North Kingstown Recreation’s eighth grade girls travel basketball team won the RI Group 1 championship in Metrowest Basketball. One of the last groups coached by the late Al Southwick, beloved recreation director, the team stormed to the title as the No. 3 seed. Pictured, left to right, Grace Blessing, Seneca Fielding, Maddi Krug, Sara Sacchetti, Ellie Martin, Mia Renzulli, Erin Hanrahan, Ellie Bishop, Kennedy Krug. Not pictured: Morgan Martinelli Mabray.

