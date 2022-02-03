NARRAGANSETT — The latest bump in a bumpy season saw the Narragansett High School girls basketball team playing without two of its top scorers on Monday night.
That and some missing energy led to a tough result as Central Falls won 43-17 in Division III action. The loss dropped the Mariners to 3-6 in league play. They haven’t been at full strength for most of the season, due primarily to a series of COVID-19 cases.
“It’s just been probably the most dysfunctional season ever,” head coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “I don’t think we’ve had our full group since before Christmas.”
The team was on pause for a little over a week around the new year and went 18 days without a game. Even with the games resuming, players have been in and out of the lineup, as was the case on Monday.
“Since then, we’ve had starters out almost every game,” Mahoney said. “It’s no excuse. We didn’t play well tonight. But it’s just really tough to develop cohesiveness when you’ve got starters in, starters out, missing long periods of time. It has not been conducive to productive play.”
The Mariners couldn’t get into gear in the early part of Monday’s game. Ella Carreau’s jumper with 6:14 left was Narragansett’s only basket of the first quarter. Central Falls struggled, too, but made a late push to take an 8-2 lead into the second quarter.
Bridget Blessing hit a runner on Narragansett’s first possession of the second quarter but the struggles continued after that. And they didn’t continue on the other side. The Warriors reeled off 11 straight points, putting them firmly in command with a 19-4 lead. Two Anna Hart jumpers got the Mariners back on the board, but they went to halftime trailing 24-8.
The Mariners stayed a little closer to the pace in the second half but couldn’t make much headway. Central Falls finished off the win by outscoring Narragansett 9-3 in the fourth quarter.
“It is what it is,” Mahoney said. “You’ve got to make do and show up and play. We just didn’t tonight. Central Falls out-worked us all around. I was happy to see the group at the end was working hard. But it was just disappointing, regardless of missing players.”
Hart led the Mariners with nine points. Amayah Bell and Pamela Galva paced the Warriors with 10 points each.
The Mariners are hoping to have a full complement of players for most of the stretch run. Six games remain, with the team needing to win three to have a shot at the playoffs. They were set to face Davies on Wednesday before a trip to Block Island on Thursday.
