No matter how a home or business owner sees the upcoming cold fall and winter months, the chill will be felt in the bones and the wallet. Prices from the major heating suppliers — oil, natural gas and electricity — are either rising or showing the potential to increase. In an already increasing demand from higher prices and price hikes, this must-having heating for the home or business is now taking its share of leftover cash. Are you concerned with the predicted rising costs of oil, gas and electric heating this winter? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

