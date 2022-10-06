NORTH KINGSTOWN — It may not be possible to keep the high-scoring North Kingstown girls soccer team off the board for 80 minutes.
South Kingstown sure tried on Tuesday night, and the Rebels had a little help from Mother Nature in the form of heavy rain that slowed the pace.
But the shutout bid still ended up seven minutes short.
Ellie Bishop broke a scoreless tie in the 73rd minute and the Skipper defense logged a shutout of its own in a 1-0 rivalry victory at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex.
“These are the games that make a team out of you, where you come out there, you stick together, and you grind it out,” North Kingstown head coach Mark D’Arezzo said. “It’s not pretty but we did our job. We did what we had to do to get the win.”
It was a third consecutive victory with significance for the Skippers. They beat Pilgrim last week in a rematch of a 2021 Division I semifinal, then topped La Salle 3-1 in a rematch of last year’s title game. The matchup with South Kingstown added rivalry intrigue.
With wins in all three games, the Skippers improved to 5-1-1 in league play. They have not lost since their D-I opener against Cumberland. And they haven’t been shut-out all season.
“We’re in good form right now,” D’Arezzo said. “With our forwards, I think we have the top three in the state with Bella Cambio, Katherine Van Gorden and Ellie Bishop.”
The loss continued an unfortunate trend for South Kingstown, which has been step-for-step with the state’s best teams with little to show for it. The Rebels are 1-4-2 in league play. Each of their four losses have come by a single goal, including matchups with Cumberland, Pilgrim and now North Kingstown. One of their two ties came in a match with La Salle.
Earning another tie seemed very possible on Tuesday, as the minutes ticked by with nothing on the board. There were limited opportunities for each team in the first half. North Kingstown had two early looks in the second half but was off target. South’s best chance of the night came midway through the second half, when Finley Carr made a run up the middle and got a step ahead of the defense. She carried the ball into the box, but North Kingstown goalie Sydney Allen charged out and smothered the ball before Carr could get a clean shot off.
“We knew it was going to be an even game with or without the rain,” D’Arezzo said. “South is very good. They’re very solid defensively.”
The Skippers knocked on the door in the 71st minute, when Bella Cambio touched a corner kick toward the net. Rebel goalie Addie Cook leaped to tip the ball over the cross-bar.
Two minutes later, the breakthrough finally happened. Katherine Van Gorden lobbed a cross into the box, and the ball bounced off a defender to Bishop near the left post. She didn’t hesitate in poking the ball into the net.
“KVG crossed the ball,” Bishop said. “The defender tried to clear it but it bounced a little too close. I knew I had the shot and just hit it bottom corner.”
Bishop had sat out part of the second half after taking a hit to the shin late in the first half. She returned to the pitch just in time to play hero.
“Ellie brushed herself off and came in and got the goal,” D’Arezzo said.
With the lead, North Kingstown finished off the shutout, as Allen recorded the clean sheet. The Skippers have allowed just three goals across their last seven games.
“At the beginning of the year, we were saying we had to get our defense together,” D’Arezzo said. “Well, they’re together now and they’re playing pretty well. Can we get better? Yeah, I think we can get better. That’s what the next eight games are for. Get ready for the show.”
North Kingstown is back in action Thursday with a game against Cranston West. A big rematch with Cumberland is set for next Wednesday. South Kingstown will host Mt. Hope on Thursday.
