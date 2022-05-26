It was a tight race all year in the Southern Division, so much so that the top two teams played to a tie in their final meeting of the regular season, and the last berth in the state tournament was clinched by a single stroke in a playoff match this week.
Ultimately, it’s Prout, North Kingstown and Narragansett that will be representing the division in the state golf tournament next week. The Crusaders won the division title by tiebreaker over the Skippers. The Mariners edged South Kingstown and Exeter-West Greenwich for the third spot.
Crusaders win title
Prout and North Kingstown met with a lot on the line on May 11 but finished exactly even. Prout’s narrow victory over the Skippers in their previous meeting on May 4 proved to be the difference as the Crusaders won the division championship.
“We had some really tight matches all year,” Prout head coach Brendon Ray said. “A lot of good golf out there. We were fortunate to come out on top.”
In the return to a full season after last year’s abbreviated campaign, Prout remained at the head of the pack in the Southern Division. In the last full season, the Crusaders went 14-0 in 2019.
“We’ve been a few years in a row now, which is a nice achievement,” Ray said.
Prout had a steady top four, led most often by Mark Roberts, who averaged a 39.8 on the year. D.J. Bruno, Chris Pimentel, Andrew DiCarlo and Billy Costello also had solid years for the Crusaders. Several of the top six are also members of the Crusader hockey team, lending a competitive edge and some camaraderie to the team.
Owens emerges as state contender to lead Skippers
Will Owens has only been playing golf for a few years, but his family’s roots in the game and a headlong dive into the sport during the spring of 2020 set the stage for the North Kingstown High School sophomore to become one of the top golfers in the state.
Owens finished the regular season ranked ninth in scoring with a 37.6.
“It’s been fun,” Owen said. “I don’t really pay attention to my ranking. Some of my friends have told me a few times, but I just try to play well every time I go out there.”
Will’s father, Brian, is the assistant pro at the North Kingstown Golf Course, so Will grew up around the game. But most of his time in the spring and summer was dedicated to baseball. Soon after giving up baseball in seventh grade, he tried golf. Then came the COVID spring of 2020. Owens often did his distance learning work at the golf course, then went out and played.
“It was like eight hours a day,” Owens said.
With a lot more experience under his belt, Owens had a strong freshman season but has hit a new level this spring. He shot 37 three times, had his best round with a 34 on May 2 and finished over 40 just once.
“He’s been phenomenal,” North Kingstown coach Mark Commolli said. “Fun to watch.”
Owens led the Skippers to the top aggregate score in the division, though they finished behind Prout in the win-loss column. Matthew Mureddu, Brayden Dickinson, Sam Iden, Matthew Morgan, Cameron Joyce and Braden Brochu have also chipped in for the Skippers.
Mariners win thrilling playoff match
Tuesday’s playoff match for the final state tourney spot was as tight as could be. South Kingstown and EWG both shot 181. Narragansett edged them by one shot for a 180, clinching their second straight trip to the big stage.
“Great team environment. We were all pulling for each other out there,” senior Sebastian Carlsson said. “It was a little nervy while our last guy was coming in, but we were happy to get the result we wanted.”
Carlsson shot a 39 to lead the Mariners. Nick Biafore finished with a 44, Rob McHugh came in with a 48 and Jake Biafore shot a 49. That was enough to get the Mariners to the top of the three-team race.
“Once we heard the final scores, everyone was just really excited,” Nick Biafore said.
Carlsson has led the Mariners throughout the year and ranks 32nd in the state. In addition to the Biafores and McHugh, Narragansett has also gotten contributions from Sean O’Brien, Nick Davenport and Jack Giannetto.
The Mariners have qualified for states in two consecutive seasons after some rough years previously. From 2015 to 2017, the program didn’t win a match.
“To make it to Cranston twice is something really big for our program,” Biafore said.
South Kingstown was led on Tuesday by James Banks, who shot a 43. Aiden McGrady came in with a 44, while Eison Nee and Will Schold each carded 47s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.