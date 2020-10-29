SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Students are not allowed in the stands at most RIIL athletic events this fall, but it certainly seemed like the members of North Kingstown boys soccer team had been watching their counterparts on the girls team this past weekend.
The day after the Skipper girls tallied a late goal to beat rival South Kingstown, the boys did the exact same thing. John Schultz scored off a Connor Froberg throw-in in the 79th minute to lead the Skippers over the Rebels 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Curtis Corner Middle School.
“We’ll take that for a weekend,” North Kingstown head coach Paul Fanning said.
The game-winner was the culmination of a furious late push by the Skippers and a strong defensive effort that held off similar efforts by the Rebels. Throughout, both teams threatened, and in the final 13 minutes of the game, each team had textbook looks at the net. Long past the point where it was looking like one of those days where nothing goes in, the Skippers found a way.
A long throw-in by Froberg – one of many on the day – placed the ball near the middle of the box. It bounced off a South Kingstown player for a volley attempt by Dan Goba. South Kingstown goalie Colin O’Grady and one of his defenders both went for the ball, and it popped out to Schultz, who slammed it into the net.
“Connor’s got a great throw,” Schultz said. “My coach was telling me to stay back. One of our players got right in front of the goalie and the goalie ended up hitting it right out to me. I was able to clean it up.”
The Skippers held off a final chance for the Rebels and celebrated the victory.
“That was amazing, playing against our rivals, last minute – it was just such a great feeling knowing that was the one that won the game,” Schultz said.
Before the heroics, the game was a story of great goalkeeping and missed opportunities. Among the second-half chances that stuck out were a rebound shot by North Kingstown’s Ryan DeLessio that O’Grady dove to stop; a one-timer by South Kingstown’s Jack Naughton that goalie Pedro Barajas just managed to punch over the bar; a free kick at midfield for the Skippers that set up a DeLessio chance, which O’Grady again turned away; and a point-blank shot for North Kingstown’s Joshua Pensalfini that went over the cross bar.
“You can teach people how to defend really well, how to be consistent and you can generally keep people from scoring goals. On the other end, all you can do is create chances. That’s the most you can train to do,” Fanning said. “We were doing that, so it’s hard to be upset about anything, even if it ends 0-0. The kids played really hard, it was a fun game to watch and we created some great chances. I’m happy that they didn’t put their heads down. We were all thinking it’s going to be 0-0; they obviously weren’t thinking that.”
“We had a lot of chances,” Schultz said. “We could feel it coming. We just kept pushing. It gets a little frustrating when you can’t capitalize, but we ended up getting the one we needed.”
The win kept the Skippers perfect on the year, at 3-0 in Division I play and 4-0 overall. Last week also featured a non-league victory over Tolman, last year’s state runner-up.
“I almost feel like we’re finally done with preseason,” Fanning said. “Four games, you kind of know what your guys are capable of, who your trusted 15 are, who are the guys who are working into roles. It just feels like we’ve been through all kinds of games and situations and know who we are. It’s nice to win at the end of a week like that.”
South Kingstown dropped to 1-1-1, still looking for its first victory since opening the season with a signature win over La Salle.
