SOUTH KINGSTOWN - A 3-0 first-inning deficit couldn’t stop South Kingstowns’ playoff ride.
The Rebels rallied quickly to take the lead and kept it by settling in on the mound and in the field. With a late push held off, the Rebels clinched a trip to the Division I semifinals with a 5-4 win over La Salle on Friday afternoon at Old Mountain Field.
The Rebels will meet Bishop Hendricken in a best-of-three series tentatively scheduled to start next Tuesday.
“They put the bat on the ball, couple of walks and couple of hits and we were down 3-0 early,” South Kingstown head coach Keith Vellone said. “But you’ve got to credit our guys. We came back and put up a four spot - you get your life back. You’re breathing. I think that really gave us a lot of confidence.”
In the first single-elimination round of the tournament, it was the Rebels who started fast, scoring four runs in the first inning of a victory over Lincoln. This time, they fell into the hole. La Salle used three walks and two hits to grab a 3-0 lead before South had even stepped into the batter’s box. A check swing that the Rebels wanted for strike three could have stopped the big inning at one run, but a two-run single by Domenic Brazeau followed.
South Kingstown threatened for an immediate answer when it loaded the bases in the first inning. When nothing came of it, the Rebels got right back at it in the second. A walk to Colin Masseur and singled by Jonah Monnes and Graeme LaPlante loaded the bases for Conor Kelly, who chopped a base hit into left to score two runs. An RBI fielder’s choice by Ben Brutti tied the game, and Kelly raced home on an ensuing error, giving the Rebels a 4-3 lead.
“Our whole thing this season has been fighting back,” Rian O’Rourke said. “We’ve gotten behind in a lot of games, but we always seem to come back.”
The Rebels added one more run - which would prove to be a big one - in the third. Masseur again started it with a walk, and pinch-runner Tat Kassabian scored on a wild pitch.
After the rough first inning, South Kingstown starter Eric Lindley steadied himself and didn’t allow another run in a five-inning stint.
“Eric really settled down and was able to get us through the late innings,” Vellone said. “It could have gotten out of control. He battled. He pitched us through.”
Lindley struck out four and had some help from his defense. The Rebels turned a key double play in the fourth when Brutti - playing first base - caught a throw for an out, then fired home to get a runner trying to score.
“That takes that run away and the final score was by a run,” Vellone said. “That was a great play.”
O’Rourke worked a scoreless sixth in relief of Lindley, before the Rams made a final push in the seventh. Rich Bertoncini had an RBI single that made it 5-4. With runners on first and second and two outs, O’Rourke battled through a seven-pitch at-bat to strike out Nate Bautista for the final out.
“I’m just trying to get outs,” O’Rourke said. “That’s what I’m out there to do. I’m not going to throw the ball by anyone like Brutti. Just trying to get ahead of guys, which I struggled to do today, but it’s just all about fighting back when adversity happens. Just toughing it out.”
Brutti left the game in the sixth holding his left, non-throwing shoulder after diving for an out at first base. An update was not available after the game.
The semifinal appearance is the first for South Kingstown since 2019, when it also matched up with Hendricken. The Hawks posted a series sweep in that matchup.
Hendricken, the top seed from Division I-A, beat Mt. Hope in its quarterfinal game on Friday.
“We know that Hendricken is a good team and they’re obviously going to be really tough,” O’Rourke said. “We just have to go there and play some good baseball.”
Narragansett upsets top seed
There’s a surprise entry in the Division II baseball semifinals.
That is, if you haven’t been paying attention.
Narragansett was one of the hottest teams in the league at the end of the regular season and has continued its streak in the playoffs. After a win over Ponaganset in its playoff opener, the fourth-seeded Mariners upset No. 1 Woonsocket 10-4 on Friday for a spot in the semis.
The Mariners will face either Chariho or Johnston in a best-of-three semifinal series next week. It’s the program’s first semifinal appearance since 2018.
Narragansett was riding high into the postseason, with wins in seven of its last nine games. There no speed bumps against Ponaganset, but Woonsocket - the division champ from D-II-A - figured to be a road block. Instead, the Mariners kept crushing the ball and their improved pitching was on target again.
They took a 4-0 lead in the third inning of Friday’s game, then blew it open with five runs in the fourth. Tyler Poirier went 2-for-3 with four RBI and Peanut Chaloux knocked in three runs. Zach Bianco had three hits and scored three runs, and Declan Fogarty scored two runs.
On the mound, Andrew DiBiasio went four strong innings, allowing one earned run, en route to the win. Ben Catero pitched three solid innings.
Narragansett awaits the winner of Saturday’s game between Johnston and Chariho. Westerly and St. Raphael are in the other semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.