NARRAGANSETT — The positive trends reached a crescendo for the Narragansett baseball team on Tuesday.
Freshman Zayden Kent pitched a complete game and Christian Petrecca drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning as the Mariners walked off with a 3-2 victory over first-place Barrington at Sprague Park.
The Mariners have won six of their last nine games, a stretch that now includes their best victory of the year. They’re 8-8 with two games remaining in the regular season.
“Huge win,” Narragansett coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. “Had to have it. A team riding a 12-game winning streak. They play flawless baseball. They don’t make any mistakes. We had to match that. Our best defensive game of the year came at a good time for us. Zayden, as he’s always done, kept his composure and pitched a hell of a game. Guys made the plays behind him. Really proud of the whole group today.”
Pitching on his birthday, Kent took a shutout into the sixth inning. Barrington pulled even with two runs, but Kent ended the inning with a strikeout to keep the game tied.
That set up the big finish. Andrew DiBiasio worked a great at-bat against Matthew Davis for a leadoff walk. After DiBiasio stole second, Zander Kent was walked intentionally. Matt Timpson also drew a walk, loading the bases with nobody out.
Davis induced a pop-up for the first out, before control trouble struck again. Petrecca got to a 3-1 count and watched ball four sail just high. DiBiasio trotted home with the game-winning run.
“You could just tell by the body language. They never felt like they were out of it or that they were going to lose the lead,” Van Fechtmann said. “Good teams take advantage of mistakes. They got a couple of breaks with a couple of bloop hits and hard-hit balls. Really good job by our guys to keep our focus and put together that run in the bottom of the seventh there.”
Kent put the Mariners in position for the late heroics. Staked to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the freshman didn’t walk a batter and let his defense make plays behind him. They responded with some highlight-reel plays, including a diving catch in center field by Petrecca and some terrific plays on the infield by DiBiasio and Jackson Monast.
The Mariners also got a big play in the top of the seventh. With a runner on second base, Kent got a pop-up to shortstop when the runner was attempting to steal third base. DiBiasio caught it and had just enough time to double off the runner, ending the inning.
“When our guys are making plays like that, we’re a hard team to beat,” Van Fechtmann said.
The emergence of Kent and fellow freshman Aidan Clancey on the mound has set the stage for Narragansett’s hot streak.
“Beginning of the season, it was a little iffy,” Kent said. “I wasn’t the best pitcher in middle school. I didn’t get invited to pitchers and catchers, so I was doubtful that I was going to have this chance. But I stepped up and did my job.”
The result stopped Barrington’s 12-game winning streak, a stretch that had made the Eagles one of the top contenders in Division II. They were coming off an 8-0 win over Narragansett on Saturday.
“Our confidence is through the roof right now,” Kent said.
It’s starting to feel a little like last year for the Mariners, whose late-season surge culminated in a a trip to the D-II championship series. While it’s a different team this year, the memories of that success helped the Mariners stay strong through a challenging start to the season. They started 2-5, but have found some answers on the mound in recent weeks and are playing better baseball overall.
“Seeing what happened last year, they know what this group is capable of,” Van Fechtmann said. “As a coach, you love seeing guys playing their best at the right time of the year. Hopefully, we can replicate what we did. A lot of good teams to get through to make it happen. But if we play our best ball, I like our chances against anybody.”
