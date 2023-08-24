When Kasim Hill started college, some of his youngest teammates on the URI football team were in eighth grade. This season, he will be making opposing fans in the CAA wonder how he could possibly still be tormenting their team.
You can stop short of making a “The price of gas...” comparison, but suffice it to say, Hill has been around a long time – and the Rams are thrilled to still have their veteran quarterback.
“It’s huge,” head coach Jim Fleming said. “I think everybody that knows football knows that that position is extremely important. I like to look at it like any other player, but I’m not stupid – I know how he goes is going to be very important for how we go. It’s very comforting to have someone with the command of the offense.”
Hill will be a seventh-year senior this season. He was granted the extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, with injuries, the COVID season and a year of sitting out as a transfer factored in. A four-star recruit out of high school, Hill started his collegiate career at Maryland in 2017. He became the starting quarterback there in 2018 before transferring to Tennessee, where he sat out one year and moved on again to his new home in Rhode Island. Hill made his debut for the Rams in the spring 2021 season, which was moved from fall due to COVID. He had terrific years in 2021 and 2022, bringing the Rams to the brink of the FCS playoffs in both seasons.
Last fall, Hill participated in senior day festivities but knew there might be the possibility of one more year. The ruling came down in February.
“It’s a great tribute to all the people that made it happen,” Fleming said. “There were all kinds of stuff going on behind the scenes that our school was very supportive of. I have the fortunate opportunity to coach him for another year, which is what he wanted coming off the field last year when we finished up.”
Hill’s return gives URI stability and proven production at the all-important quarterback position. He has been at the controls every step of the way as URI has morphed into a perennial contender in the CAA. On the field, Hill has gone over 2,000 yards passing in each of the last two seasons. Last year, he tossed 19 touchdown passes. He also ran for 272 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hill’s name is all over the URI record books at this point and will be climbing some lists. He ranks third in school history in passing yards and passing touchdowns and is fourth in total offense. He needs five more wins as the starter to pass the legendary Tom Ehrhardt for the most all-time.
“Back in December, just talking with Coach Fleming and coach Murphy, we kind of broke everything down. The biggest thing for me is the relationships that I formed at URI,” Hill said. “A lot of my closest friends are here. I love the coaching staff. I love the community. I just felt like it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t finish the job. Definitely want to kick down the door in the playoffs and definitely want to win a ring. Those are the two main focuses. We’ll be striving for that every single day.”
