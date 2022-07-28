Charlie McGinnis doesn’t remember all that much about the inaugural Blessing of the Fleet Road Race in 1972, except that he won it – and that he didn’t really enjoy it.
“It was a couple of hundred people. I don’t remember too much,” McGinnis said. “It was the worst course I ever ran. Escape Road down, then back, around by George’s, up again, down the Escape Road again for the finish. Too much Escape Road. I took it over pretty much right after I crossed the finish line and I changed the course after that.”
The new route also charted a new course for an event that would soon explode in popularity, for runners and for the community.
The 10-miler sponsored by the Narragansett Lions Club has become one of the most popular races in the state and perhaps the biggest annual event in South County sports. Thousands run and walk, and thousands more watch from gatherings along the route.
It’s a party, and there’s even more to celebrate this year as the race hits its 50th anniversary on Friday night.
“Fifty years to keep something like this going is amazing,” said longtime volunteer Richie Reich. “The club and a lot of the same people have made it happen.”
The advent of the larger Blessing of the Fleet celebration in 1972 sparked the creation of the road race. Radio personality and Lions Club member Walter “Salty” Brine invited members of the state’s clergy to bless the area’s fishing fleet. Thousands gathered in Galilee for the parade of boats.
In contrast, the race didn’t capture South County’s imagination quite so quickly. Less than 100 people ran the race in the early years. By 1978, the Narragansett Times reported that the race had 300 participants. It grew further from there, both in numbers and stature. In 1979, Rhode Island marathon legend Bobby Doyle won the race, with about 400 runners behind him. The presence of Doyle and others like him was a sign of the race’s burgeoning reputation.
After his win in the first race, McGinnis took the reins as the event’s organizer. He and a host of other volunteers from the Lions Club provided the foundation to make the race a quality event. The natural draw of South County in the summer and the embrace of the community did the rest, setting the stage for the race to become what it is today. At its peak before the COVID-19 pandemic, the field reached close to 4,000.
“It’s a huge deal in South County and really throughout New England,” said Lions Club President Eric Menke. “We have people coming from all over to compete in the race, including some elite runners.”
The course takes walkers and runners from Narragansett Pier Middle School to Ocean Road, down past Scarborough Beach and out to Route 108. From there, it’s a straight shot north to Kinney Avenue, which sends competitors back into the Pier, then out to the finish line by the Towers, where a festival awaits. It’s both scenic and challenging, a serious competition with a light-hearted summer vibe.
“It’s more of a community event,” said longtime race director Ken Rosbottom. “You have a lot of top runners, but I don’t think anyone is intimidated to come out. They just want to be part of it.”
Runners and walkers come from all over, many using it as an anchor for summer trips to the Ocean State. In the 2021 race, 25 states were represented, with runners coming from as far away as California, Colorado, New Mexico and Oregon.
“It’s a great course and I think the 10 mile is really an achievement for a lot of runners,” Reich said. “You go to 10 and that’s an accomplishment in my eyes.”
Many people make it an annual tradition. There are a handful of participants who have run or walked for decades.
“We have so many that come and run it year after year. There are some people that are up over 20, 25 years,” Rosbottom said. “We’ve had people from England, France. Some runners plan their vacations around the Blessing. We have generations that are running – grandparents, parents and children.”
“You should see the t-shirts people come in with at the sign-ups,” Reich said. “I’ve been involved 20 years and I don’t even recognize the shirts because they’re 30 or 40 years old.”
There are traditions at the head of the pack, too. A number of high-level runners have put together Blessing of the Fleet streaks. Matt Pelletier was the best in recent memory, as the former Olympic trials marathon qualifier won seven titles in a 13-year span.
Many of those who work behind the scenes are long-haulers, too. The 50-year event has had only three race directors – McGinnis, Bob Cashmon and Rosbottom. Dozens of other volunteers work on the details almost year-round. A few years ago, the club began partnering with Spitler Race Systems for online registration and chip timing.
“Our first meeting is usually in January or February,” Rosbottom said. “There’s a lot of dedication.”
Race day makes it all worth it. The Lions Club members know that they’re part of something special.
“I call it electricity,” Rosbottom said. “We’re always so busy with registration that I don’t get out to the starting line much, but I’ve been fortunate to be there a few times. Talking about this now, my hair is standing up on my arms. You get that feeling. It’s amazing how the town really responds. It’s such a cool event.”
It’s that atmosphere that keeps everyone coming back.
The parties along the route are annual traditions – there are inflatable water slides in front yards, hoses spraying from roofs, water tables manned by party-goers. Sidewalks along South Pier Road are lined with spectators.
“Any of the roads where the race goes, it’s party time,” McGinnis said. “People just enjoy it. I don’t think they do that for any other race.”
It’s Rhode Island’s answer to Marathon Monday in Boston, a rarely seen sight for a local road race.
“This is the craziest racing atmosphere,” last year’s winner Nick Celico said after the race. “Going by mile nine, there’s a good group on Avice. They make so much noise. They literally made me smile. And I’m hurting like crazy at that point. And I’m smiling. It’s like, ‘This is awesome. This is what people dream of.’”
Road races have become increasingly popular over the last decade. Many are run by companies that specialize in staging races. The Blessing has remained strictly a community event – with a community impact. The race, festival and blessing celebration are the primary fundraiser for the Lions Club each year. Proceeds go into the general fund; distributions are made to a host of local organizations, from the Jonnycake Center and Habitat for Humanity to local youth sports programs and scholarships.
“It is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s a huge contributor,” Menke said. “Certainly, there are expenses involved in the race. But most of the proceeds go to local causes.”
The pandemic limited the race to a virtual event in 2020. That was the plan for 2021, as well, until organizers decided to bring back the real thing a few months before the race. Numbers were still down a bit. This year will represent the real return to full speed. The club expects more than 2,000 participants and possibly as many as 3,000.
“Coming out of COVID, I think it’s really uplifting,” Rosbottom said. “People are back out, running again, walking again with family and friends. I’m glad we’re back. I really am.”
It’s fitting that the mood will be festive for the anniversary edition. The milestone will be marked right at the starting line, where McGinnis will serve as the official starter.
Thousands will run past him when the gun goes off, all maintaining a tradition that has lasted half a century.
“We started long enough ago that we were the first one, so it really became a tradition,” McGinnis said. “Running started to take off. People wanted to get in shape and we had a good race. We tried to take care of the runner. We didn’t have big prizes but it was a good family event. The town really supported us. We’ve been lucky.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.