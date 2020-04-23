Leadership is often talked about in sports, but it doesn’t necessarily come naturally to kids and it isn’t always taught.
Duane Maranda has been aiming to change that with a student-athlete leadership class he’s been running for schools where he coached over the last eight years. Now at The Prout School, Maranda and co-athletic director Kelly Moniz are bringing the lessons to the Crusaders.
“I really always felt like there was a need,” Maranda said. “I had been coaching for about a dozen years at the time I started this, and I had just noticed that there was a lack of leadership skills and even kids knowing what leadership was.”
Twenty-seven Prout student-athletes are enrolled in the extracurricular course, which was initially held once a week before school. Since the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, the class has continued to meet in the online realm.
The fact that so many signed up for an optional class in the early-morning hours speaks to the need. The student-athletes themselves are fully aware of it. They want to be leaders for their teams, and their coaches want the same. But amid practices and busy schedules, there isn’t a lot of time for advice on putting the ideals into action.
“We never really talk about leadership,” said junior basketball player John Estes. “Our coach will obviously say during the season, ‘Step up and be a leader,’ but we don’t really break it down.”
“It’s not something you’re typically taught,” said junior Helene Cummings, who plays soccer and basketball and also runs track. “The class has taught me a lot. It’s showed me it’s not always easy – people aren’t always going to like you – but it’s important to keep a good mindset and stay positive no matter what.”
Maranda believes the roots of the leadership gap go deep for young athletes, many of whom cut their athletic teeth – and more – in highly structured environments.
“I don’t want to say when I was younger it was so different, but when I was growing up, on a day off, I would leave the house at daylight and come back home when the streetlights came on. It was up to us to decide what we were going to do, figure out how we were going to do it, divide teams – all that stuff was left up to us as a kid,” he said. “Nowadays, I don’t see that anymore. Kids aren’t outside, they aren’t as independent and I think parent involvement is to the extreme. Parents want to organize play dates and the teams kids are on. If the kid doesn’t make a team, the parent creates a new team. No longer is it left up to the kids to figure these things out, which is a problem because that’s where you develop these leadership skills. That’s where the concept came from.”
Lessons center on attitude, communication, the role of a leader and more, with exercises and real-world examples. A recent class that was very popular among the students focused on the green, yellow, red light concept, which gives name to the emotional rollercoaster that players and teams sometimes ride. Things are going great when the light is green. A tough call, a momentum switch, a temper flare might change the light to yellow. At red, it’s a lost cause.
“It was really helpful to learn the ways you can foresee that,” said sophomore Cam Fonseca, who plays soccer, hockey and lacrosse. “If you can see your teammates going downhill, you can stop it. You don’t want that to happen, both for the well-being of the team and the players. It’s really important for a leader to see that and act quickly, maybe pull somebody aside or talk during a timeout. I know if a captain did that for me, I would really take it to heart.”
Wisdom and practical advice like that is exactly what the student-athletes signed up for.
“My coach suggested it to me and said it was an optional thing, but I wanted to do it because I thought it would be a great opportunity to develop my leadership skills and be a better leader and supporter for my team in general,” Cummings said. “I think I’ve learned that it’s important to be open to everybody and that you have to be in a good mental state when you’re a leader. Everybody’s going to be looking to you and you have to be ready for that.”
“Next year, I feel like I’m going to be one of the guys that people look to and I want to be a good leader for them,” Estes said. “I’ll have the responsibility to be a leader and I don’t want that to go badly.”
Being a captain is a goal for many of the students in the class, but one of the talking points of the course is that captain status doesn’t mean everything.
“You don’t have to have a ‘C’ on your jersey to be a leader,” Fonseca said.
If a player is named a captain, the class should help.
“There are a lot of kids who want to be a leader, who want to be a captain and don’t know what it takes,” Maranda said. “The most important thing that we try to get through to the kids in the class is that leadership is not about you. It’s about the people that you’re leading. You’ve got to have that selfless mentality. Your job starts when you get named a captain. Your job doesn’t stop, when you become a captain and you say, ‘Great, I accomplished that.’ It’s about what happens when you get deemed a leader or a captain.”
And what happens well beyond the season. Leadership skills carry over when the ball stops bouncing, after all.
“It’s such a huge part of life,” Fonseca said. “I think it’s really important to have these traits. I know it will definitely come in handy in the future.”
School closures and sports cancellations have brought a piece of that future into the present. The ball isn’t bouncing now, with spring sports still on hold. The leadership class could be especially helpful these days. Cummings and her soccer teammates held a workout on Zoom. Fonseca wants to encourage his lacrosse teammates to practice at home.
“You’ve got to take everything through a positive view – you have more time to practice on your own, you have more time to form relationships with teammates,” Estes said. “Just stay prepared and take everything as a positive.”
