North Kingstown and South Kingstown won team titles and all four area schools took home gold medals at the Southern Division outdoor track and field championships on Sunday at West Warwick High School.
The Skipper boys won the team title for the second year in a row, totaling 153 points to hold off East Greenwich. On the girls side, South Kingstown regained the title after North won in 2022. The Rebels racked up 144 points and beat out West Warwick for the crown.
Depth shines through for NK boys
A whopping 21 athletes medaled for North Kingstown in its title win, with nearly every event represented.
Jackson Borge and Brendan Pratt led the way for the Skippers with first-place finishes. Borge won the 3,000 in 9 minutes, 15.29 seconds. Pratt won the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 10 inches, part of a busy day that also saw him take second in both the high jump and the 300 hurdles. Borge added a fifth-place finish in the 1,500.
The Skippers also took gold in the 4x800 relay. Borge, Miki Ashenafi, Keaton Diehl and Keith Turner made up the winning squad.
North’s best event was the pole vault, where six of the eight place-winners were Skippers. Ethan Evans took second, Quinn O’Connell finished third, Oliver Lawton was fourth, Aiden Mahoney took fifth, Maxwell Petrillo finished sixth and Kelsey Hurowitz finished eighth. Petrillo also placed third in the high jump.
Sam Northrup, Jason Marcellino and Keaton Diehl medaled in two events apiece. Northrup took second in the long jump and third in the 110 hurdles. Marcelino was fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the triple jump. Diehl finished fourth in the 1,500 and fifth in the 800.
Also scoring on the track were Ashenafi, Jackson Webber, James Borkman, Ben Butera, Gavin Shipperly, Ben Monaco and James Masterson. The 4x100 relay finished second and the 4x400 squad was fourth.
The Skippers won three medals in throwing events. Artur Porto took third in the shot put, Jack Harmon was fourth in the hammer throw and Sean Roberts was eighth in the hammer.
South Kingstown was next among area boys teams, taking fourth place thanks to three first-place wins.
Isiah Carter placed in four events for the Rebels. He won the long jump, took third in the javelin, finished sixth in the triple jump and took seventh in the pole vault.
Phoenix Sward was also busy. He won the shot put with a heave of 43-8.5, while also taking fourth in the javelin and fifth in the long jump.
Aiden Hurley grabbed the other gold for the Rebels, clearing 11 feet to win the pole vault.
Shaw Rogers and Fahim Flynn medaled in two events apiece. Brody Shiels, Thomas Banks, Drew Torell, Kai Sorlien and Tremayne Handley also scored for the Rebels.
Narragansett finished seventh among boys teams. Carson Oakes led the Mariners with a first-place finish in the high jump, as he cleared 5-10. Oakes also took third in the long jump.
Owen Degnan was the runner-up in the hammer and also took fifth in the discus. Cole Francis, William deWardener and Luke Lamson hit the medal stand as well.
Prout’s 10th-place finish featured medals for three individuals, plus all three relay squads. Diego Rocchio took second in the triple jump, Steven Quinn was third in the 100 and Matthew Amalfetano finished seventh in the long jump
The 4x800 team topped the relay efforts, placing second.
SK comes up big again
The South Kingstown girls had a strong indoor track season and are at it again this spring, as two gold medals and plenty of depth powered the division championship.
One family delivered both gold medals. Sierra Thompson won the 100 hurdles in 15.25 seconds. Younger sister Jasmine topped 5-1 to win the high jump. Sierra added silver in the 300 hurdles, a third-place medal in the 200 and a fourth in the high jump.
Greta Dahl racked up the hardware for the Rebels, taking second in the pole vault, fifth in the 400 and sixth in the 200. Zoe Matos and Sofia Caito each had two top-six finishes. Leah DiRoma finished second in the long jump and seventh in the javelin.
Laurel Filiberto added a runner-up finish in the 800. Kenzie Barker finished third in the pole vault and Lucy Ambrad was third in the hammer throw.
Zoe Pollack, Emma Soffientino, Emily Derezza, Kadie Navoian and Olivia Walsh also medaled for the Rebels. Two relays grabbed silver medals.
North Kingstown had a strong showing with 16 medalists in a fourth-place finish. Olivia Priest and Carly Lafferty both won gold for the Skippers. Priest won the pole vault after reaching 10 feet. Lafferty tossed 114-9 to win the javelin.
Lafferty’s win highlighted a big day in the javelin for the Skippers. Ava Giguere was third, Polina Wright finished fourth and Julianna Brennan was eighth.
Alexis Rohrbach placed in three events, taking fifth in the triple jump, seventh in the long jump and eighth in the pole vault. Abigail Kilday and Abigail Senenko both medaled in two events.
Also medaling for North were Addison Smith, Rachel Mara, Abigail Nicolopoulos, Cameron Salegh, Casey Chin, Peyton Giusti, Susannah Compton and Haley Carroll.
Kylee Bennett led Narragansett’s eighth-place showing with a win in the hammer and two medals overall. Bennett threw 151-7 for gold. She also placed fourth in the discus. Abigail Philbin also placed in the hammer and Gabrielle Poisson finished third in the pole vault.
On the track, Maddie O’Neill was second in the 3,000, Karuna Lohmann took fourth in the 400 and Jenna Silvestri finished fifth in the 100.
The Prout girls, who finished 10th, were led by their gold medal 4x800 relay team. Laurel McMahon, Jessica Mastrandrea, Katie Abbott and Sophia Abbott finished in 10:19.72 to win the title.
Freshman thrower Julia Smith also had a good day. She took second in the discus, fifth in the hammer and seventh in the shot put. Clarissa Panayotti and Deirdra Picillo also medaled in throwing events. Jessica Mastrandrea and Laurel McMahon medaled in individual events on the track.
