The pitching remains on target – and now the bats are heating up with the weather for the Ocean State Waves.
With a 10-1 victory over North Shore on Tuesday at Old Mountain Field, the Waves pushed their win streak to three games. They’ve also won four of their last five. The hot streak has them back close to the .500 mark at 9-10 on the year.
The win streak is the longest of the season for the Waves.
The good stretch began with a 6-4 win over Keene last Thursday in New Hampshire. The Waves trailed 4-2 but rallied to tie the game in the eighth inning, then won it in extra innings, thanks to two runs in the top of the 10th inning. Khyree Miller and Donovan Cash both homered and Peter Ciuffreda drove in two runs. Three relievers – Nick Conte, Jacob Kush and Parker Bard – combined for 5.2 scoreless innings, with Bard earning the win.
After a 6-5 loss to North Adams on Friday, the Waves returned to Old Mountain Field for a three-game homestand and took full advantage with a 6-2 win over Mystic on Saturday, a 4-2 victory over Keene on Sunday and the 10-1 win over North Shore.
Miller has stayed red-hot. He homered in each of those three wins and is hitting .417 over that stretch. He has four homers on the year.
Miller went 2-for-4 in the win over Mystic, while Jake Studley, Chase Meggers and Creek Robertson knocked in one run each. Joseph Sheets worked five strong innings for the win. Against Keene, the Waves got two hits each from Studley, Daniel Baruch, and Drew Holderbach. Kush started and went four scoreless innings.
On Tuesday, the Waves raced out of the gates with three runs in the first inning and four in the second. Miller, Baruch and Studley all went deep. Baruch finished with three RBI.
Starting pitcher Nick Payero didn’t need all the support as he struck out seven and allowed one run in six innings. Conte struck out five of the 10 batters he faced in three innings of relief.
Payero starring again
After an all-star summer with the Waves last year, Payero has been even better so far this summer.
The Seton Hall right-hander currently leads the NECBL in strikeouts with 32, a mark he’s hit while pitching 24 innings.
He’s allowed just one run in each of his last two starts.
Ey getting it done in bullpen
For the second year in a row, the Waves may have found themselves a lockdown closer.
After Shaun Gamelin starred in the role last year, Brooks Ey has been impressive this summer.
A right-hander from Virginia Commonwealth, Ey has two saves, a 1.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.
Ey played this past spring at Fordham and is heading south to VCU for 2023.
Coastal Division is up for grabs
The NECBL’s new Coastal Division has some parity in its debut season.
Martha’s Vineyard, Newport, Ocean State and Mystic are all within two games of each other in the standings. Martha’s Vineyard leads the way at 10-8, followed by Newport at 9-8, the Waves at 9-10 and Mystic at 7-8. Only North Shore has fallen off the pace, with a 3-15 record.
The Waves play their top competition in three straight games this week, with a trip to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, a home game with Mystic on Thursday and a trip to Newport on Friday night.
Vermont dominant in North Division
The Waves were swept in a June 15 doubleheader by Vermont.
And they are not alone in struggling against the Mountaineers.
Vermont is off to a 17-2 start this summer, one of the more impressive hot streaks in the NECBL’s recent history. The Mountaineers lead the leage in both team batting average and team ERA.
The Waves will not face Vermont again in the regular season.
