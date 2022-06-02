The final weekend before the state meet was a record-setting one for several South County track and field standouts.
South Kingstown’s Antonio Capalbo and Sierra Thompson (pictured), and North Kingstown’s Andrew Harmon all set school records in invitational competition. Competing at the Hendricken Invitational, Capalbo ran the 800 meters in 1:53.51. The senior broke the school record that dated back to 1994. At the Mt. Pleasant Invitational, Thompson surged to second place in the 400 meters in a time of 57.60 seconds, which broke a record from 2001.
Harmon has been assaulting the North Kingstown record books throughout the season and hit a new mark on Saturday. At the Hendricken Invitational, the Maryland-bound thrower beat a 26-year-old school record in the hammer throw by a whopping eight feet. He threw 217-9 to take second place.
