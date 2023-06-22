The state’s most prolific goal scorer in the fall is still scoring accolades.
North Kingstown’s Dan Goba was selected as Rhode Island’s Gatorade Player of the Year in boys soccer after a tremendous senior season with the Skippers.
The award was announced last week; it is presented then because not all states play soccer in the fall.
The timing offered a chance to take a fresh look and further appreciate Goba’s season. An imposing physical presence, Goba scored a goal in every game and often produced more than one. When all was said and done, the goal tally was at 30. He added 15 assists and earned Division I Player of the Year honors.
Goba’s success highlighted a great season for the Skippers, who went undefeated in the regular season before finishing as state runner-up to South Kingstown.
“He was the hardest player in the state to play against,” said Alex Armstrong, South Kingstown High School head coach. “In the state final, I had my two center backs go in front and in back of him all game. He is the hardest player I have prepared for in my five years as a part of our staff.”
Goba has made an impact beyond the soccer pitch, volunteering his time with the North Kingstown High School Best Buddies Program and fundraising for Special Olympics. He graduated with a 3.63 GPA and will continue his soccer career at Salve Regina University in the fall.
Goba is the fifth North Kingstown High School boys soccer player to win the Gatorade honor, joining Brett Uttley (2006-07 and 2007-08); Zachary Tobin (2000-01); Michael Bradley (1991-92); and Matt Denecour (1989-90).
