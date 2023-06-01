North Kingstown and Chariho played an overtime game when they met in the regular season, and Wednesday's Division II semifinal match-up seemed to be headed in the same direction.
Until the Skippers surged.
Up 9-8 at halftime, they out-scored Chariho 12-5 in the second half for a 21-13 victory and a spot in the D-II championship.
"At halftime, I just said, 'Don't stop fighting,'" head coach Katie Daley said. "We had a quick 2-0 lead and the second it became 2-1, we got a little frazzled and we stayed frazzled. The goal of halftime was to calm them down, remind them to have composure and fight for every ball. We moved Phoebe up to the draw and that was huge."
The Skippers will face top-seeded Burrillville in the finals, which are set for Sunday at 12 p.m., at Brown University's Stevenson Field. It's North's second finals trip in the last three seasons.
Wednesday's dominant second half has the Skippers riding high into the title shot. It was still a one-goal game about five minutes in, when the Skippers caught fire. With Emily Kallman winning draws and Phoebe Pullyblank attacking right off the circle, the Skippers scored seven consecutive goals in a span of four minutes. Pullyblank and Jordan Parris had three each, and Clara Drinkwater had the other.
"We definitely needed it," Pullyblank said. "I was a little nervous. I'm not going to lie. We were playing down for sure."
When that burst ended, North had an eight-goal lead and could cruise to the finish line. Chariho never came closer than a seven-goal margin.
Jade Shabo scored six goals for the Skippers, while Pullyblank and Parris and finished with five goals apiece. Cameryn Clark had three and Drinkwater scored two. River Andersen made eight saves.
North had gotten to the semis with an 18-2 win over Mt. Hope in the quarterfinals.
Shabo pumped in five goals in the quarterfinal win. Pullyblank wasn’t far behind with four goals.
Townies upset Mariners in semis
East Providence upset top-seeded Narragansett 13-8 in the semifinals of the Division III girls lacrosse semifinals on Tuesday night.
The Mariners were the regular season division champs, finding relatively little resistance for most of the season. But they lost their season finale to Bay View, then had 11 days off thanks to a bye through the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, No. 4 East Providence blew past No. 5 Cranston East in the quarters.
In a regular-season meeting, the Mariners were 8-4 winners over the Townies, but the rematch looked different immediately. The Townies jumped to a 5-1 lead and only added to it over the rest of the first half. It was a 10-3 game at halftime.
The Mariners made their comeback bid early in the second half. A goal by Julianne Harris just over five minutes into the half started it. Maddy Tally won the next draw to set up a goal by Natalia Salvadore. Maggie Taplin went coast-to-coast two minutes later to make it 10-6 with 16:22 left.
Momentum seemed to be on Narragansett’s side, but the Townies stopped it. They won the next draw and scored three minutes later, then won another one. Pretty soon, it was 13-6 - the same seven-goal margin that had been on the board at halftime - and just 10 minutes remaining.
The Mariners made a final charge on goals by Ellie Wooten and Eris Hughes but had no time to get closer.
Kenna Wigginton scored six goals for the Townies, and goalie Ava Williams made 11 saves.
Narragansett was led by Wooten’s three goals. Salvadore had two. Harris, Hughes and Taplin scored one each.
East Providence will face Bay View in the finals.
The defeat ended a great year for Narragansett, which will have most of its lineup back in the fold next season.
