South Kingstown resident and St. Andrew’s basketball standout Megan Bodziony earned All-NEPSAC honors following her senior season with the Saints. Rhode Island’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the Fordham-bound Bodziony earned a spot on the honorable mention squad for NEPSAC Class AA.
Noble & Greenough star Caroline Ducharme, who is headed to UConn, was the NEPSAC Class AA Player of the Year and her coach Alex Gallagher, earned Coach of the Year honors. Bodziony’s Saints teammate, Teneisia Brown, earned a spot on the All-NEPSAC team.
Bodziony was named Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year last month. She averaged 11.1 points per game this past season.
