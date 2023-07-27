After two straight near-misses, the University of Rhode Island football team is hoping to make another run at an FCS playoff berth this fall, and its leaguemates agree that the Rams will be in contention.
URI was picked sixth in the CAA’s preseason poll of head coaches, which was released on Tuesday. The placement is in line with where the Rams have finished in their climb up the league ranks the last two seasons. They finished fifth last year and fourth in 2021.
“We’ll get them ready with every expectation that we’ll be in the conversation at the end of the year,” head coach Jim Fleming said in a CAA media day interview. “I always say to these guys, ‘The games you remember are played in November. So let’s make sure we’re still alive at that point in time.’ In this conference, that’s a testimony to a very good football program. If you’re in the conversation, you’ve got a shot.”
URI is riding a streak of three straight winning seasons. The team returns a strong nucleus on its quest for a playoff bid, and there’s no shortage of motivation for the incumbents. Last year’s playoff miss was viewed as a snub by the Rams and it will be top of mind as the new season begins.
“I’ve got a group that has been through the wars,” Fleming said. “I’ve got guys that have turned opportunities to go elsewhere to be able to stay here and finish this drill. Because it’s important for them to put Rhode Island back into the championship picture.”
Among the returning players is offensive lineman Nick Correia, who earned a preseason all-conference nod on Tuesday. Quarterback Kasim Hill received approval for an extra year of eligibility and will man the controls again. He was named honorable mention all-conference in the preseason announcement, as was wide receiver Kahtero Summers, offensive lineman Lorenzo Thompson and linebacker Evan Stewart.
Several key players are gone, including standout running back Marques DeShields and wide receiver Ed Lee. Offensive lineman A.J. Cornelius transferred to Oregon. URI also lost defensive coordinator Jack Cooper to Wisconsin. Chris Lorenti is the new defensive coordinator after coaching the inside linebackers last season.
“It’s been a challenging offseason,” Fleming said. “With success, people come up and snatch your players and snatch your coaches. That’s the nature of the game. We’re a little bit different, but I think we’ll have the same mentality and the same focus coming in.”
William & Mary was a near-unanimous choice to win the conference in the preseason poll, receiving 13 of 15 first-place votes. New Hampshire, which received one first-place vote, ranked second, followed by Richmond, Delaware, Elon and then URI. The CAA is adding two new members this year in North Carolina A&T and Campbell. The league is also rebranding itself as the Coastal Athletic Association.
URI kicks off its season on Aug. 31 at Georgia State.
