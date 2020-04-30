They come in fives.
Oceans. Great Lakes. Olympic rings.
Perhaps because we work with a handful of fingers, we seldom see lists in any other number. “What are your top five?” is usually how the question is asked. Full count in baseball. Minutes in overtime. Basketball players. Much harder to find groups of four or six. How about eight? Nope. Usually five.
So, without further ado, we present Barry at the Buzzer’s slant on sports high fives.
Most difficult positions in sports
5) Catcher. For all the position players’ standing and waiting in baseball and softball, the catcher is continually crouching and rising, throwing the ball to the mound or to a fielder, pursuing a pop-up, retrieving an errant pitch or chasing down a runner. Slapping a tag. Foul tips. Wayward bats. Involved in every play. These athletes earn their recognition.
4) Offensive linemen in lootball. Your name is seldom heard. Your skill position teammates receive all the limelight. You thrust yourself full power at your opponent over and over again until the final whistle blows. You impact the game immensely but, beyond football aficionados, only you, your coaches, and your teammates know your full value.
3) Goalkeeper in any sport. Beyond the instincts and athleticism required, the ability to focus and control nerves under immense pressure must be draining. A lonely position when it matters most. With the opposing offense bearing down, you are it, over and over again. Tip of the cap to you. Not a role I would want.
2) Wrestler. There is nothing quite like these guys. All the respect in the world to you. Do you know there are far easier sports? Not for the faint of heart. Really impressive.
1) Utility player in any sport. You never know when you will be called, if at all, in a game. But you must be ready, both physically and mentally. You need to find a way to avoid getting discouraged while working hard for more game minutes. The sports pages seldom list your name. You play as hard if not harder than the starters in practice. Your contribution is critical in preparing the first team for the upcoming opponent. If you let up, the team suffers. A highly difficult, yet most valuable component of the team. You will never fully understand your value to your coach. Unsung heroes.
High school sports actions requiring the most gumption
5) Basketball defenders taking an offensive charge. To know you are going to get slaughtered in the next moment yet doing it for the sake of the team is both heroic and crazy. But far more heroic.
4) Football wide receiver vs. defensive back collisions. Watching these plays develop puts a lump in your throat. You just hope everyone gets up and walks away.
3) Hockey open-ice body checks. Another event you can see emerging while just hoping the check’s recipient turns their head in time. Ripe for an unhappy ending.
2) Baseball batters awaiting the pitch. There is just something about a rock soaring at 80-plus miles per hour somewhere in the vicinity of the body that is unsettling. No doubt the reason I was a perennial .225 hitter, always ready to bail out on the pitch. I can still remember seeing my first curve ball. Oh, boy.
1) Pole Vaulting. Just watching these athletes rising on a long stick toward a distant, elevated pole challenges logic. But good for you, just having the daring to take it on.
Honorable mention: lacrosse stick checking, soccer player and opponent head-ball collisions, cheerleading flips, gymnastics dismounts, and baseball pitcher awaiting the hit ball. None for the faint of heart.
High school sports activities requiring the most physical commitment
5) Midfielders. The movement never stops. The whistles seem so few and far between while you are needed on both ends of the field. Keep on trucking. You earn your keep.
4) One mile run. It used to be a paced long-distance race. With today’s athletic conditioning, it has become just short of an all-out sprint. All the credit in the world to each of you. Draining just to watch.
3) Wrestling. Previously mentioned. In a world all their own.
2) Long distance swimming. I would assume the primary thought going through the long-distance swimmer’s mid-race mindset relates strictly to pain and it wanting to stop. Incredible.
1) Cross country running. First there are the races themselves but just seeing these athletes pounding the pavement for long distances most every day goes beyond commendable. Mental discipline as much as physical commitment. I truly hope you get a runner’s high because it just looks so hard.
All that is being gained this spring
5) The sense there is far more being lost than gained these past couple months, certainly from a health and economic perspective, forcing us to look deeply for the good in it all while having faith it will all work out.
4) A sense for the value of friend and family gatherings, both being so challenged these past couple of months.
3) An opportunity to gain the perspective that there is more to life than sports, relating to both our children and ourselves.
2) At the same time, an appreciation and respect for the teams and athletes who have lost the opportunity to compete this spring.
1) Further and deepened respect and empathy for our seniors as a whole but especially those isolated in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and beyond. They have taught us lessons our whole lives. When we least expect it, they teach us lessons in courage. They should forever be called mentors instead of seniors or elderly. It relates to what they teach, not their years. In truth, while they might be considered in supporting roles, they are really our leading actors, proving it most during these most challenging of times.
