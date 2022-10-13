NARRAGANSETT — The Narragansett girls volleyball team swept the Woonsocket Villa Novans 3-0 (25-10), (25-11), (25-20) on Tuesday night during a Girls Division III Volleyball match at Narragansett High School.
Kylee Bennett, a senior captain and libero, led the Mariners with six aces and three digs.
Narragansett was in cruise control throughout sets one and two before slowing down in set three.
“I think one of our biggest struggles this year as a new team is learning to push through three and really focusing from start to finish,” Mariners head coach Abby Hummel said. “We struggle with that, but we seem to bounce back very well.”
“We could have played better,” Bennett added. “But as long as we win and we understand what we need to do better next time, you win and you lose some. Sometimes the energy’s not there. Sometimes the team chemistry isn’t there, but if we know what we can fix then we’ll be better next time.”
Narragansett junior outside hitters Clare Oberheu and Alexandra Tuoti had a big match too. Oberheu had three aces, four kills, and one dig, while Tuoti added four kills, three digs, and one ace.
“I feel good about this win,” Oberheu said. “I think we did a lot better with communicating with the team and same with this year overall communicating. So, I’m looking forward to our next games. I hope we’ll be good.”
With the victory, Narragansett improved their league record to 6-3. The Mariners play next today at home against the Block Island School (3-2) in league action at 2:15 pm.
“Tomorrow’s practice will be good,” Bennett said. “Definitely needed before our next game on Thursday to critique some of the things that we struggled on, compared to our last game. But we’re going to do better in our next game, hopefully, and keep the winning going.”
