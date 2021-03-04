PROVIDENCE — North Kingstown kept the bar high but couldn’t quite keep up with the state’s top contenders in regular season matchups, and it was the same story in the playoffs.
The Skippers took an early lead in Monday’s Division I quarterfinal game at Mt. Pleasant but watched the Kilties rally for a 56-49 win. It was the last stop for a group that gave its best despite inexperience to maintain the program’s lofty standards.
“They’re a great group. It was a pleasure coaching them. They came in and worked hard every day,” said assistant coach Kevin Gormley, who has been at the helm for a few games while head coach Aaron Thomas deals with a medical issue. “We came in here with a mindset to win, and we had a really good shot. A lot of teams in our division might have come up here thinking they didn’t have a chance, but these guys battled.”
North Kingstown opened the playoffs by avenging a regular-season loss to Smithfield with a 59-49 victory in the preliminary round. Mt. Pleasant, who went 8-2 in the regular season, awaited in the quarterfinals, and the Skippers stayed hot. Ethan Smith and Owen Moynihan – who combined for 37 in the preliminary-round win – were at it again in the early going. The Skippers led by as many as nine. After Mt. Pleasant made a run, Smith hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer for a five-point lead.
“Ethan had a phenomenal first half,” Gormley said.
Offense was more difficult to come by in the second half. The Kilties used their length and athleticism to bother perimeter shooters, and the Skippers made only one 3-pointer after halftime. Open looks inside the arc too often weren’t converted.
“We had a great start. I think we executed pretty well, but we just didn’t finish at the end,” Gormley said. “Obviously, Mt. Pleasant was a little more intense in the second half. We still had the looks we wanted. They went in the first half and they didn’t in the second half. We had a 15-point second half. You’re not going to win many basketball games like that.”
The Kilties tied the game late in the third quarter, then took control when they scored the first seven points of the fourth. Jaymes Stone had a steal and layup, Jansel Hayes hit two free throws off a turnover and Matt Buchanan buried a 3-pointer.
Will Masse’s 3-pointer got the Skippers within three at the 2:55 mark. They missed a shot on their next possession, then turned it over. With Mt. Pleasant failing to pull away, the Skippers kept pushing, but Masse missed a 3-pointer in the final minute and two subsequent putback chances rattled out. Hayes made two free throws with 36 seconds left, and Hassan Washington made two more with 23 seconds to go to make it 54-47. Moynihan drove for a bucket with 14 seconds left, but the Kilties remained perfect at the line, with Hayes finishing off the win.
“It was a hell of an effort,” Gormley said. “That’s a really good team. They can play. They can break you down off the dribble. I thought we did a good job containing them for the most part, but they just hit more shots than us in the second half.”
Hayes led the Kilties with 20 points and Buchanan made four 3-pointers as part of a 14-point night. Smith paced the Skippers with 17 points and Moynihan scored 10.
Mt. Pleasant will face Classical in an all-Providence semifinal matchup. The D-I bracket has held to form thus far, with the top four seeds advancing to the semis. Hendricken and La Salle are slated to meet in the other semifinal.
North Kingstown will bid farewell to the senior class that kept things afloat this season.
“Everybody thought coming in, we lost that big senior class, that North Kingstown wasn’t going to be good this year,” Gormley said. “But it’s a program. Guys step up. Tradition never graduates. I couldn’t be prouder of these eight seniors and the way they led this year. They knew they had to work harder than everybody to maintain the level they wanted to, and they did. It was a really fun group. I had as much fun coaching these guys as I did with the championship group.”
