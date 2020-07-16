Ricky Angeli of South Kingstown won the First Division bracket at the Rhode Island Junior Amateur, held last week at Alpine Country Club in Cranston. A rising senior at Bishop Hendricken, Angeli was the No. 6 seed in the bracket and won three straight matches for a spot in the finals opposite Ryan Ricci of Crestwood Country Club. Angeli and Ricci ended up tied after 18 holes, both shooting a 76. In the playoff, they remained tied after one hole, but Angeli carded a five on the 20th hole of the day, besting Ricci’s six, to secure the win. In the boys Championship Bracket, John Baldwin of Little Compton won the title. Gianna Papa of Valley Country Club won the girls championship. Justin Richard of Valley Country Club won the boys Second Division title, and Shane Johnson of Cumberland won the Third Division crown.
Online Poll
Do you feel comfortable voting in person in November’s election?
Voters in South Kingstown affirmed the school and municipal budgets approved by the Town Council Tuesday in a referendum that may serve as a preview of what in-person voting looks like for the November elections. If the elections were held today, would you feel comfortable voting in person?
You voted:
Latest News
- 'Any chance you get'
- SK holds steady through first four
- SK residents approve school, town budgets in tight referendum
- Angeli wins First Division title at Junior Amateur
- Photos: Back to lax
- Brickley’s to close Wakefield shop over ‘abusive customers’
- Barry at the Buzzer: No easy task finding outlet for competitive streak
- Sawyer excited for next step at URI
Most Popular
Articles
- The View From Swamptown: Keep Christopher Columbus statue in warehouse
- Love the smell of fresh lavender? Local farm invites you to cut your own
- Narragansett Town Council approves trio of changes to address parking issues
- DEM: Mass. man drowns off Scarborough Beach
- Life's a Beach: For some local residents, going to the beach isn't just fun, it's a way of life
- History Center gets funding to preserve rare photo collection
- Maury Loontjens library reopens to visitors but Council divided on COVID changes
- Take your pick: Lavender Waves Farm opens its doors for “Cut Your Own Lavender” events
- Local bowling alleys provide an up-close look at the slow progress of reopening
- New Fabric Gallery owner a familiar face for customers
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Updated: Field set for local elections in NK, SK, Narragansett (3)
- NK Republicans say town should offer to take Columbus statue (1)
- South County businesses find mixed results, few answers as RI prepares for Phase 3 (1)
- Are you in favor of preventing the Narragansett Town Council from selling the Belmont building? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.