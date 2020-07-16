200716ind Angeli.jpg

Ricky Angeli

 Courtesy: Bishop Hendricken Golf

Ricky Angeli of South Kingstown won the First Division bracket at the Rhode Island Junior Amateur, held last week at Alpine Country Club in Cranston. A rising senior at Bishop Hendricken, Angeli was the No. 6 seed in the bracket and won three straight matches for a spot in the finals opposite Ryan Ricci of Crestwood Country Club. Angeli and Ricci ended up tied after 18 holes, both shooting a 76. In the playoff, they remained tied after one hole, but Angeli carded a five on the 20th hole of the day, besting Ricci’s six, to secure the win. In the boys Championship Bracket, John Baldwin of Little Compton won the title. Gianna Papa of Valley Country Club won the girls championship. Justin Richard of Valley Country Club won the boys Second Division title, and Shane Johnson of Cumberland won the Third Division crown.

