NARRAGANSETT — A great spring for the Narragansett High School boys tennis team ended with a heartbreaker in the playoffs.
In a marathon match that lasted nearly three hours, sixth-seeded Classical upset the third-seeded Mariners 4-2 on Tuesday at Sprague Park. The Purple advanced to the Division II semifinals with the win.
The Mariners hoped to be in that spot – and maybe beyond – after going 11-2 in the regular season. Their only losses were to the two teams ahead of them in the standings, and both defeats were in the first week of the season. From there, the team won 10 matches in a row. Throughout the streak, the Mariners showed their mettle: five of the wins were by 4-3 margins.
Classical challenged Narragansett to dig deep again on Tuesday. The teams split the first two matches that went on the scoreboard, before the Purple nabbed a win at No. 3 doubles to get to the brink of victory.
Nathan Ward at No. 3 singles and Dylan Woodruff at No. 4 both lost their opening sets, but kept battling as all eyes shifted to their courts. Woodruff was down 5-4 but stayed alive through the next service game, a grind that included one of the longest rallies of the day. Woodruff and Beckett DeShaw eventually wound up in a tiebreaker, and Woodruff prevailed 7-5 to force a third set.
Meanwhile, Ward was locked in a back-and-forth duel with Nate Johnson, where every point was contested. Johnson won the first set 7-5 and took the lead in the second set. Ward fought back time and again, tying the score at 2-2, 3-3 and 4-4. Ultimately, Johnson won two straight games to secure the 6-4 win and the match for his team.
Before the late drama, the Mariners got a 6-2, 6-2 victory from Jake Pietrzak at No. 2 singles and a straight sets win by Luke Williams and Alex Greenberg at No. 1 doubles.
For Classical, Ethan Montane topped Hadley Martinez at No. 1 singles. The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams were also victorious.
The defeat ended one of Narragansett’s best seasons at the D-II level. In recent years, the program’s best years all came in D-III. The 11 wins were the most for Narragansett since 2018.
