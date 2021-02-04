WARWICK — As she watched one line set the tone for a big win on Saturday night, South County Storm head coach Sydney Collins was thinking about last year.
“I had three of them that skated together all of last year, and it really showed tonight,” Collins said. “They dominated the entire time the three of them were out there. I even said it on the bench, I was like, ‘Look at what all that time together did for your game.’ That’s really exciting.”
The same could be said for the whole team. Now four years removed from a state championship, the Storm replenished its ranks with a whopping 17 freshmen last year. They took some lumps, and by the end of the season, handed out a few of their own. More importantly, they gained experience that they’re putting to use this season. After a 4-1 loss to reigning state champion La Salle in the season opener, the Storm rolled over the Warwick co-op team 8-1 on Saturday at Thayer Arena.
“They really came together and did everything we’ve been working on in practice,” Collins said. “The things I’ve been asking them to do the last three weeks, it finally clicked. It showed. We were able to put pucks on net. We were controlling the entire game. It was really great to see them come together as a team and play to their potential.”
Riding the youth movement, the Storm went 8-5-1 last season and won a quarterfinal series before bowing out to La Salle in the semis. Only three players graduated, setting up the big freshman class and a handful of veterans to keep things moving in the right direction this year.
The 4-1 loss to La Salle in the season opener was closer than any meeting with the Rams last season and provided more reasons for optimism.
“We have the talent. It’s just getting them to use each other, rather than doing it all by themselves,” Collins said. “Tonight, they were able to use each other and put the pucks on net. They communicated well. It was a really good performance. I’m proud of them.”
Senior forward Victoria Gauvin and senior defender Megan Cairns are serving as captains, with junior Lucia Krekorian as assistant captain. The team got a major boost with the return of senior defender Dempsey Campbell, a Division I-bound field hockey star at North Kingstown who grew up playing ice hockey and played for the Storm as a freshman before taking the next two years off.
“Huge to have her back,” Collins said. “When she told me, I almost started to cry. With her and Megan and Victoria, it was like, ‘OK, the band is back.’”
The talented sophomore class features forwards Adora Perry, Amelie Gregoire, Jade Shabo and Charlotte Connerton, defender Melanie Morrison and goalie Veronica Sabatino. Another large crop of freshmen is providing reinforcements, with Julianna Bucci, Michaela Bucci, Josie Dinonsie, Ginger Osgood and Anna-Katjia Keegan seeing big minutes already.
A host of other freshmen and sophomores are on a junior varsity squad, something few girls programs around the state even have. There are 27 players in the program.
“We brought in another good freshman class,” Collins said. “Getting everybody working together can hopefully grow the program.”
Things certainly went well against Warwick. Two goals in the first period and two in the second sent the Storm to a 4-0 cushion, and there was even more offense in the third as the team pulled away.
Adora Perry had a hat trick to lead the offensive attack. Gauvin, Gregoire, Shabo, Campbell and Cairns delivered one goal each. Krekorian tallied three assists, Julianna Bucci and Keegan notched two assists apiece, and Osgood, Gregoire, Morrison and Michaela Bucci had one each. Sabatino made eight saves and Warwick broke up the shutout bid with just 1:25 left in the third period.
It all added up to the first win, and the Storm hopes it’s the first of many.
“We’re focused on intensity and consistency,” Collins said. “We want to play at the same level every single night. Every time we take the ice in practice, I want to see intensity but I also want to see fun. Because we play our best when we’re having a good time and when the energy is high.”
