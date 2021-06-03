Monday’s softball matchup between South Kingstown and Barrington was supposed to be a home game for the Rebels.
Field conditions switched it to Barrington, but the Rebels still made themselves right at home with one of their best victories of the season. Kacie Curran pitched a shutout and the Rebels won 8-0. It was the second straight win for the 2019 D-II champions, who improved to 4-1 in league play.
The shutout was the third of the season for Curran. She struck out 11 and allowed just one hit.
The Rebels gave her plenty of support. Malia Young drove in a run in the first inning and Curran helped herself with an RBI single. Later, Sarah Jones cracked a two-run homer as the Rebels added to the lead. Carly Manning tripled and scored on a base hit by Ava Wentworth. Angelina Dillon knocked in two with a single.
The win sends the Rebels into a busy stretch run on a high note. Beginning with a rematch against Barrington today, South Kingstown plays seven games over the final 10 days of the season.
Mariners edged out
The Narragansett softball team is looking to right the ship after following up three straight wins with three consecutive losses. The Mariners were sitting at 4-2 before an 8-4 loss to Wheeler last Wednesday. They took an early lead against Cranston East on Friday before seeing the Thunderbolts rally in a 7-3 decision. Middletown kept the Mariners sliding with a 2-0 win on Tuesday.
Skippers at the top
The North Kingstown boys tennis team has emerged as one of the top teams in Division II. With a 7-0 shutout of Middletown last week, the Skippers pushed their record to 5-0. They’ll take on another unbeaten team on Friday when they host Mount St. Charles.
NK wins Mariner Invitational
With a host of the top teams in the state on hand, it was the North Kingstown girls who won the Mariner Invitational track meet this past weekend. The Skippers got first-place finishes from Sadie Souls in the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles, plus a gold medal from Madison Peters in the discus. The 4x100 relay featuring Souls, Abigail Tober, Sydney Brickle and Fallon Preble also took first place.
Cummings sets Prout record
Prout track standout Helene Cummings set a school record in the 200 meters on Tuesday night. She logged a time of 26.01 seconds in a dual meet at Coventry. She also won the 400-meter dash at the Mariner Invitational.
