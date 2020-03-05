PORTSMOUTH — Ahead of Monday’s Division II boys basketball quarterfinal against Narragansett, Portsmouth head coach Joe Occhi had his team on high alert.
“They absolutely are not a normal nine seed,” Occhi said of the Mariners. “There’s four teams at the top of the divison that have a ton of talent, and they’re one of them. They’re as talented as anybody. Believe me, we were very worried about this game.”
The not-your-average nine seed was in fact dangerous, but the Patriots looked the part of the top seed that they are in holding the Mariners off.
Portsmouth rallied from a first-half deficit, clamped down defensively in the second half, consistently got to the basket and took advantage of many trips to the free-throw line to dispatch Narragansett 77-69.
The loss brought an end to an up-and-down year for the Mariners, who ended up just outside the state tournament field. The 2018 Division II champions and 2019 runners-up were riding a streak of five straight state tourney berths. Blending veterans and young players, the Mariners hit some early bumps, recovered, and immediately made some noise when they hit the postseason, beating No. 8 Pilgrim in the opening round. A second upset bid wasn’t in the cards.
“It was a good year,” head coach Kyle Bodington said. “We learned a lot about ourselves. We have a bright future. We just have to continue to grow.”
Many of Portsmouth’s fears about the Mariners materialized in the first half. They found driving lanes and waited patiently for good looks from outside in jumping to an eight-point lead. Colby Corson and Ethan Betts did the early scoring before Peanut Chaloux hit a pair of 3-pointers. Corson’s three-point play with 9:06 remaining in the first half made it 19-11.
Portsmouth worked back to a 22-22 tie, before the teams traded buckets and Narragansett briefly regained some control with five straight points that made it 35-30. The Patriots ended the half with six consecutive points, though, as Ben Hurd’s driving layup with 18 seconds left gave them their first lead of the game.
Narragansett’s Atticus Duncan scored the first points of the second half, but Portsmouth tallied the next eight. Spanning the halftime break, it was a 14-2 run for the Patriots. Six of the points came from the free throw line. The other eight were all on drives to the basket, with Portsmouth spreading out Narragansett’s defense and attacking.
“I think the difference in the game is their defense allowed Benny to get to the rim,” Occhi said. “And he’s that good. That, I think, changed the complexion of the game.”
“I think the defensive side of the ball could have been a little better,” Bodington said. “We gave them too many opportunities. We had that lead early. We also missed some easy shots. That happens in a ball game.”
Corson brought Narragansett back with a 3-pointer, followed by his own personal 6-0 run that tied the game at 48-48.
Portsmouth responded by getting to the free-throw line on three consecutive trips and making all six attempts. For the game, Portsmouth went to the line 41 times and made 32. Narragansett was 9-for-17 at the line.
“I don’t like the fact that a team plays just as aggressive as we do and there’s that much of a difference in the free throws,” Bodington said. “If we played hard man-to-man and they sat back in a zone, then it’s understandable. But they played hard defense and so didn’t we at times. The fouls didn’t equal that out, but that’s part of the game and maybe they saw things I didn’t see. It is what it is. You never lose a game because of the referees.”
The Mariners stayed within striking distance on a 3-pointer by Corson before Portsmouth delivered some crucial answers. An offensive rebound led to a 3-pointer by Robert Yates. Tim Chlaupek also connected from deep, and another offensive rebound led to a putback by Hurd that made it 62-53 with 5:01 left.
B.J. Richards hit two 3-pointers as the Mariners got as close as four, but it remained an uphill climb. Portsmouth made nine of 10 free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.
“I’m just so pleased to get by them,” Occhi said. “I’ve been sweating this game for a week.”
Hurd scored 26 points and Justin Parsons added 20 for the Patriots. Corson led all scorers with 30 points. Chaloux had 12, while Richards and Matt Calabro scored eight each.
Narragansett will lose seniors Corson, Duncan, Eddie Blessing and Jayme Xaykosy, while a good nucleus is set to return.
“It’s always tough to say goodbye to seniors,” Bodington said. “They’re a good group. They’re going to have successful college careers. They’re all going somewhere to do something special and I’m proud of them.”
