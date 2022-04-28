SOUTH KINGSTOWN — There was more confidence to be gained from South Kingstown’s 1-3 start to the season than one might expect. Two of the losses were by a single goal, including one against six-time defending state champion Moses Brown.
Nothing beats a win, though, and South was glad to get a good one on Tuesday. Riding a strong start and answering every push from the other side, the Rebels beat North Kingstown 19-11 on a soggy afternoon at Curtis Corner Middle School.
“With all the close games, it’s almost a relief to come out and get a good, big win,” sophomore Finley Carr said. “It’s good motivation and it pumps everyone up.”
North Kingstown – which suffered a one-goal defeat of its own against Wheeler two weeks ago – fell to 0-4 in league play. South Kingstown is now 2-3 on the year and feeling good about its potential. The Rebels played some of their toughest games of the season in the early going and took a lot from those matchups, especially the loss to Moses Brown.
“The Moses Brown game was probably the most impressive game we’ve ever played,” senior Avery Martin said.
The Quakers are 6-0 this season. Their closest game was the 16-15 win over the Rebels on April 18.
“We really focused on playing hard and just not giving in,” head coach Kristin Orabone said. “We wanted to make sure we were controlling the clock because that was our biggest advantage. We came out of it so strong. It was one of the best games we’ve had in D-I in a long time, for sure. I think it made them realize, ‘We can do this.’”
Tuesday’s game was the first for the Rebels since that matchup, and they played with confidence. They jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first eight minutes. When North worked back to a tie, the Rebels answered with four consecutive goals to take a lead they would never give up.
The Skippers made a few charges, getting within three on three separate occasions. The Rebels never faltered, getting the next goal each time. A second-half stretch that saw South out-score the Skippers 5-1 sealed the victory.
“All the teams we’ve been playing, everyone’s pushing,” Carr said. “We just have to go harder. Playing all these good teams, it just motivates us to play up and play our best.”
Martin paced the Rebels with six goals and three assists. Zoe Lockwood added four goals and Ella Martin scored three. Hadley Cottrell had two goals and one assist, while Carr, Dylan Gwiazdzinski and Payton Driscoll each tallied one goal and one assist. Luci Capizzo scored one goal and Kaylin Marcotte added an assist. Grace Riley played well in net, finishing with four saves.
“Our draw possession was good, which is something we’ve worked a lot on recently,” Orabone said. “Our big thing was just making sure we were taking care of the ball. We did a good job, but there are still a lot of things we can be stronger on.”
The Skippers were led on the attack by Maura McGovern, who had four goals. Phoebe Pullyblank and Courtney Danchak chipped in two each. Lauren Carter, Jordan Parris and Cameryn Clarke scored one apiece.
Another South County matchup awaits on Friday for the Rebels, who will visit Prout.
“There’s always room for improvement,” Orabone said. “We have Prout at the end of the week, so we’re right back in it.”
North Kingstown will match up with Westerly on Friday.
