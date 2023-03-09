The URI men’s basketball never got out of the valley it fell into in February.
The Rams saw their season come to a close in unceremonious fashion on Tuesday with a 73-56 loss to La Salle in the opening round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Brooklyn. It was the ninth loss in Rhody’s final 10 games.
“Tough game for us. Give La Salle a lot of credit. Physically dominated us for 40 minutes. The rebounding total in itself would have been hard for us to withstand. But our inability to really guard the ball and keep in front – we just had a hard time from the opening jump. They were the aggressor. I thought they were much more prepared and that’s on me,” head coach Archie Miller said. “I give our guys credit. They fought through a hard year. It’s not easy to go through a season when you’re not on top or you’re not consistently winning. They showed up night in and night out. I’m proud of them for that. But we’re on to the next step.”
Miller’s first season in Kingston had a few promising moments but was mostly a grind, ending with URI sitting at 9-22. The Rams beat A-10 contenders Fordham and Dayton in January and were holding steady at 4-5 in conference play when the calendar turned to February. They would win just one more game, finishing at 5-13 in A-10 play.
With second-leading scorer Brayon Freeman dismissed from the team on Feb. 13, Rhody found an even steeper uphill battle down the stretch. All the team’s shortcomings that had occasionally been covered up seemed to end up front and center, particularly the struggles at the offensive end. Miller consistently praised his team’s efforts, but fruits of their labor became harder and harder to deliver.
“We were an offensively challenged team from the get-go,” Miller said.
La Salle dominated inside and on the backboards on Tuesday, scoring 46 points in the paint and out-rebounding URI 51-32. The Rams fell behind by 15 in the first half as a result of two long scoring droughts. A few charges in the second half were held off by the Explorers.
Daeshon Shepard had 15 points and 11 rebounds for La Salle and Jhamir Brickus had 18 points.
URI’s Malik Martin was a bright spot in the final game of his collegiate career, scoring a game-high 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Ishmael Leggett finished with 11 points.
The loss means the off-season starts early for the Rams and it figures to be an important one. Miller’s first recruiting haul was short on immediate impacts once Freeman was dismissed. North Carolina transfer Anthony Harris never made it to campus and big man Josaphat Bilau played in only eight games before a season-ending injury.
While some individual development and URI’s willingness to work this season provide a bit of a foundation for the program, a major talent upgrade is necessary for the Rams to improve next season.
“For me, it’s not about right now,” Miller said. “I didn’t come to Rhode Island to win the national championship in year one. We have a lot of work to do. We know that. Each step from this point forward is what we’re concentrating on now. We have to become better – more skilled, bigger, stronger, the whole deal.”
