NORTH KINGSTOWN — The Skippers throttled the Burrillville Broncos 21-6 during a Division I-B football showdown under the lights on Friday night at North Kingstown High School.
The Broncos inherited great field position midway through the first frame when Burrillville senior Tom Reilly recovered a fumble at the North Kingstown 23, following a muffed punt return by the Skippers Xavier Masiello.
Burrillville drew a 6-0 edge, with 2:17 remaining in the opening quarter, when on third down, senior quarterback Wesley Cournoyer, rushed right, eight yards, and into pay dirt.
The Broncos came up empty, however, during their 2-point conversion attempt when Cournoyer’s pass to senior tight end Dean Ayotte fell incomplete.
The Broncos were unable to score any more points after that, but played hard throughout, despite having a thin roster.
“We ran out of bullets,” Burrillville head coach Gennaro Ferraro said. “We only have 35 guys total and 11 varsity players.”
Late in the first half, the Skippers got an interception from defensive back Chris Bishop, a junior, which gave the Skippers the ball at the Broncos’ 32.
Next, North Kingstown junior quarterback Eddie Buehler connected on passes to T.J. Gormley, Noah Gincastro, and Brayden Rogers, before rushing it himself for a touchdown, from six yards out, while evening the game at 6. Kicker Matt Whitney, a senior, tacked on the extra point and put the Skippers on top 7-6.
“Eddie did a great job managing the game and getting the ball out when we needed to and got us first downs while moving the sticks,” Skippers head coach Fran Dempsey said.
With 1:08 remaining in the third quarter, North Kingstown’s Rogers took a direct snap and rushed left, six yards, and to the goal line, before diving in head-first for the score, and that gave the Skippers a 13-6 buffer.
Rogers, a sophomore, could be seen playing quarterback and defensive back, which are his listed positions, and then wide receiver.
“We moved him out to a new position at receiver to give us more athleticism on the field and he helped us with his speed,” Dempsey explained.
Whitney added the extra point after that and extended the Skippers cushion to 14-6.
Then, with 5:39 left to play, senior running back Aidan Nunez rushed up the gut, four yards, and into the end zone and extended the North Kingstown lead to 20-6. Whitney added his third and final extra point and that increased the Skippers margin to 21-6.
“I think early on, Burrillville was ready to play,” Dempsey said. “They came out fired up. We made a lot of self-inflicted wounds and shot ourselves in the foot too many times. I thought we did a good job in the second half, cleaned that up, and kept at it, and we were able to tighten that stuff up on our end and move the ball a little bit.”
North Kingstown’s stingy defense gave up just one touchdown and that tally only came because of a special teams miscue, which gave the Broncos the ball just outside of the red zone to start their drive.
“The defense played great,” Dempsey said. “In the first half, Burrillville was on our side of the 50-yard line for most of the half, and our defense was backed up against the wall, held strong, and only gave up six points. Hats off to the defense.”
Though, Dempsey too, was impressed with the Broncos and how they competed.
“Burrillville is a great team,” Dempsey concluded. “Really tough game, especially for how small of a school they are. They fought hard and it was a good game.”
The win represented a bounce back for the Skippers, who lost a non-league game to St. Raphael in week one.
Next, the Skippers travel to Cranston West to face off against the Falcons on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.