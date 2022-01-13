SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Good things happen when Brennan Mellor scores 20 points for the Prout School boys basketball team.
The senior did it last Tuesday in a win over St. Patrick and came through with 20 again on Thursday as the Crusaders won their second straight game, 58-50 over Scituate. The Crusaders were previously 0-2 in league play.
“We played Ponaganset and North Smithfield and kind of started off slow,” Mellor said. “We’ve been banged up with injuries and COVID and sickness in general. But tonight and the St. Pat’s game, we found our rhythm and picked it up. We got done what we needed to get done.”
The Crusaders have been navigating the bumps of positive COVID tests and protocols. They’ve had enough players to play but have been missing a few for those games. Others are stepping up, like Mellor and Chris Pimentel, who also had 20 against St. Patrick and tallied 11 against Scituate. Will Bussey added 11 against the Spartans.
“Not trying to make excuses, but it’s eight kids trying to work on stuff and do stuff that we would have already had in place weeks ago. Same thing for Scituate – they were missing a few guys,” head coach Dean Felicetti said. “So that’s part of it. As we told them, you can handle this one of two ways: shut down or fight through and try to win the game, and they fought.”
Mellor was on the other side of a COVID issue last season. He was hoping to contribute as a junior but he tested positive right before the first game of the year. Since it was a short season, the test and resulting quarantine wiped out most of his campaign.
“Last year on the day of the first game, I got COVID, so I missed pretty much the whole season,” Mellor said. “I used it as motivation basically – just worked hard all off-season. Just trying to get the most out of every rep and get better.”
Back at it now, Mellor shapes up as a key cog for the Crusaders, who are now 2-2 thanks to last week’s results.
“I think that jump to his senior year was huge for him,” Felicetti said. “Not even just basketball wise, but athletically. He’s been more physical, more mature. He’s having a good season so far.”
A fast start gave the Crusaders the lead against Scituate. Mellor scored on the break and added a layup, and Pimentel scored off a steal as part of a 9-2 run to open the game. Buckets by Pimentel and Will Ryan made it 13-5 before Scituate hit a 3-pointer at the first quarter bell to make it 13-8.
The Spartans started the second quarter with an 11-3 run that gave them the lead. Prout pushed back thanks to a 3-pointer by Bussey and a steal and layup by Pimentel. After falling behind by four in the final minute, the Crusaders got a jumper by Bussey at the halftime buzzer to make it 26-24 at the break.
Hot outside shooting helped the Crusaders keep pace early in the third quarter. Mellor drained three 3-pointers and Bussey hit one as Prout took a one-point lead. Out of a tie game with 1:57 left in the frame, the Crusaders began to take control with a run of six straight points, most of which came at the free throw line. Pimentel’s three-point play with 12 seconds left made it 44-38.
Amazingly, another quarter ended with a buzzer beater as Scituate’s Michael St. Angelo made it three in a row with a 3-pointer.
But Prout avoided more drama with a big finish. Leading by one with 2:42 left, the Crusaders scored the next eight points. Mellor scored on a cut to the bucket and then a dagger 3-pointer with 54 seconds left.
“That four pass reversal to the corner for that 3 – we talked about doing that before the game, in the middle of the game, on the whiteboard,” Felicetti said. “It took them until that moment to make it happen. We need to figure out how to do that all the time, but they did it and it was beautiful basketball.”
Pimentel came up with a steal and layup, then hit two free throws with 18 seconds left to make it a 10-point game. Scituate’s only points in the final 2:42 came on a driving layup with seven seconds left.
To go with the three in double figures, Prout also got five points each from Ryan and Jon Abatiello. Scituate was led by Jared Janiak’s 15 points.
Prout was slated to face Davies on Monday but the game was postponed due to a facility issue at Davies. Next was a matchup with Mount St. Charles slated for Wednesday.
