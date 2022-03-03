PROVIDENCE — Aidan Zarrella ascended to the top of the podium again, and this time, he had some company.
The North Kingstown senior won his second consecutive championship at the state wrestling tournament, and teammate Noah Daylor joined him in winning gold, giving the Skippers two champions in the same year for the first time since 2006.
“We’ve had a good run, building the program every way we can, and this is another step,” North Kingstown assistant coach Josh Clare said. “We couldn’t be happier with our team, the coaching staff – we’re in a really good spot for North Kingstown.”
Zarrella won the title at 160 pounds, and Daylor claimed the championship at 195. South County was also represented in the finals by South Kingstown’s Logan Reiner, who finished as the runner-up at 182.
North Kingstown finished sixth in the team standings, with three other medalists in addition to its champions. Connor Swaim placed third at 132, Tyler Schartner was fourth at 126 and Phillip Neiman finished sixth at 138.
South Kingstown finished 19th, with Gavin Rodman joining Reiner in the medals with a fifth-place finish at 126. Connor Winfield snagged a medal for Narragansett, taking third at 170 pounds.
Coventry won the team state championship.
Last season, Zarrella gave North Kingstown its first state champion since 2013. He bumped up a couple of weight classes from 145 to 160 but remained the favorite after a second consecutive undefeated season. At states, he delivered a pin in his opening match, followed by a tech fall in the next round. He pinned Bishop Hendricken’s Braeden Campbell in the semis, earning a spot in the finals for the third consecutive year.
The title match pitted Zarrella against third seed Isael Perez of Hope. In a match that would eventually be named the best finals bout of the tournament, Zarrella prevailed 5-2. He had taken a 3-0 lead on an escape and takedown in the second period. A technical violation in the third period made it 3-1, before Perez got an escape point with 28 seconds left. Zarrella held him off, with two violations by Perez accounting for the final points in the 5-2 margin.
“It’s awesome,” Zarrella said. “There are a lot of one-time state champs. The toughest thing to do is to go out there and get it again. When you’re at the top, everybody’s hungry to beat you. Isael is a great competitor and he wrestled great. So it’s awesome to get it again.”
Zarrella will now look ahead to the New England tournament – an event that was not held last year – and he hopes to grab more hardware.
“I want to win it,” Zarrella said. “I know I’m not the favorite. A lot of people are probably counting me out. But I’m going to wrestle my hardest, go have fun and whatever happens, happens.”
Daylor was the No. 3 seed at 195 and didn’t have a whole lot of momentum heading into the tournament after a tough stretch run in the dual meet season, which included a loss to top seed Luke Mead of Bishop Hendricken.
“He had a tough last two weeks of the regular season,” Clare said. “Of the top four guys in the weight class, we faced the other three all in the last two weeks. He was in a little bit of a funk. But Daylor at his best is more dominant than anybody. I’m just so thrilled that he found his best this weekend.”
At states, Daylor won his first match by pin and earned a trip to the semifinals with a 7-0 win in the quarters. In the semis, he pinned second-seeded Zach Raymond of North Providence.
The finals match pitted Daylor against Hendricken’s Mead, who built an early 4-1 lead. The second period started with Mead in front 5-4, but Daylor snagged an escape point, then a takedown, and suddenly, a pin. North Kingstown coaches leaped in celebration.
“It feels great,” Daylor said. “I lost to [Mead] in the regular season. But I was feeling strong and ready to wrestle today. I just kept battling.”
Reiner gave South Kingstown its best gold medal hope in a few years. The junior team camptain won each of his first three matches by pin, including an upset of top-seeded Hayk Grigorian of La Salle in the semifinals. Hope’s Imanol Taveras stopped Reiner’s ride in the finals thanks to a fast start. Taveras built an 8-2 lead. Reiner pushed hard to the finish line but ran out of time, falling 13-9.
“Worked hard, proud of how I did, but now I know what I need to do for the off-season,” Reiner said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do. Hoping to take first next year, and hopefully, placing at New Englands next week.”
Rodman lost by one point in the quarterfinals but fought back to the medal round with two straight pins. After dropping into the fifth-place match, he finished his tourney run with a 4-2 win over Johnston’s Xavier Thomas.
Winfield gave Narragansett its first medal since 2018 with his third-place finish at 170. A round of 16 upset of the No. 4 seed opened the door for someone to make a run, and Winfield took the opportunity. He advanced to the semifinals and lost, but rallied to win his next two matches en route to third place.
“It was really cool,” Winfield said. “It definitely wasn’t easy. I took second at sectionals and I’m glad to place well here, too. Getting to New Englands is what I’ve wanted since the beginning of the season.”
Winfield’s medal capped a resurgent year for Narragansett wrestling under new head coach Mike Gallagher, a former Mariner state champion. After years of very low numbers, the Mariners had a much bigger team this season and qualified seven wrestlers for states.
“I love my team so much,” Winfield said. “I’m really happy with where we’re at, and we’ve got some good talent.”
The other North Kingstown medalists battled their way through the bracket. Swaim lost 8-4 to Coventry’s Aidan Robichaud in the semifinals, but worked his way through the consolation bracket for a spot at New Englands. He beat North Providence’s Cody Bryant 6-0 to get into the third-place bout, then pinned Maxx Dorris of Burrillville to take bronze.
Schartner lost his semifinal match at 126 to Coventry’s Hayden Myers, who won the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler award. He came back with a win over South Kingstown’s Rodman before dropping a 4-2 decision to North Providence’s Ben St. Laurent in the third-place match.
No Skipper had a longer road than Neiman, who lost his first match of the tournament at 138 but came back with three straight victories to move into the medal round, where he finished in sixth.
“Ironman award, for sure,” Clare said.
