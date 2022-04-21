Blessing of the Fleet regular Annmarie Tuxbury of Newport was one of the top female finishers at Monday’s Boston Marathon and led the way among runners with South County connections.
A multi-year female champion in the Narragansett summer tradition, Tuxbury finished 23rd among women in Boston, crossing the line in two hours, 38.15 minutes. She ranked 380th overall.
Joseph Schrader of Wakefield and Brooke McGreen of Narragansett also broke three hours on race day.
Other local finishers were Timothy Larson of North Kingstown, Michael Obara of North Kingstown, Nicole Letoile of Saunderstown, Ellen Binder of North Kingstown, Madeline Clappin of Wakefield, Mary Corcoran of Wakefield, Frederick Meyerson of Kingston, Katie Adelstein of North Kingstown, Linda Hurteau of North Kingstown, Lisa Garzilli of Narragansett, Sarah Fleury of North Kingstown, Betsy Sullivan of Narragansett, Kaprece Ransaw of Wakefield, Haley Rose of Wakefield and Melinda Flynn of Saunderstown.
