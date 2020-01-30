North Kingstown High School’s athletic success in 2019 has earned it top honors from the Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. North Kingstown is the recipient of the George Nasuti RIAAA School of the Year award, announced on Tuesday. Award winners will be recognized March 30 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick.
The School of the Year honor is based on championships, sportsmanship awards and special school projects for the 2019 calendar year. The Skippers won titles in boys basketball, football, girls volleyball and unified volleyball in that time span.
Other award winners include East Greenwich’s Victor Mercurio (Administrator of the Year); Mark Strawderman of M-F Athletic (Distinguished Service); Scott Barrett of the Newport Daily News (Media Award); Middletown’s Arthur Bell (Male Coach of the Year) and Lisa Cecchi (Female Coach of the Year); Moses Brown’s Jeff Maidment (State Award of Merit); and Rogers’ James Cawley (Athletic Director of the Year). Hall of Fame inductees are Ralph DiMuccio of Mt. Pleasant and Arthur Kershaw of East Greenwich.
Rebels finish strong
The South Kingstown High School gymnastics team closed the regular season with a 135.9-134.1 victory over Coventry on Sunday at Anchor Gymnastics. The Rebels finished with a 6-2 record.
Freshman Brooke O’Donnell was the top performer with a 34.5. She won the vault with an 8.75 and the floor exercise with a season-high 9.15. Freshman Anna Coutu was right behind with a 34.35, which included a first place on beam at 8.95 and second on floor with an 8.75. Freshman Olivia Kay scored 33.75 and won the uneven bars with an 8.7. Kayla Young’s 32.9 with 8.5 on vault and 8.65 on floor also contributed to the victory.
Others chipping in with high scores included Breanna Olszewski, Katherine Arnold, Sophia Vanderlaan, Kae Madore, Bella Veltry, Kaden Cotagis, Alexa Gaudette, Mary Lyons and Kyle Speredelozzi.
The Rebels finished in second place in Division I and have qualified for the state meet, which is set for Feb. 22.
NK bounces back
Last season, a loss to Bishop Hendricken that ended an undefeated run sent the North Kingstown boys basketball team to a three-game skid. This year, the Skippers sidestepped the same fate, rebounding from a defeat to the Hawks last week by winning a 48-47 thriller over Mt. Pleasant and blowing past Cranston East 72-51. They also rallied late for a 51-49 victory over Classical on Tuesday.
The Skippers hold a 9-1 league record as they head to East Providence tonight.
Campbell earns regional honor
North Kingstown High School junior Dempsey Campbell was named to the Max Field Hockey All-Northeast Region First Team, announced last week.
Campbell led the state in goals this past season en route to her third consecutive first-team all-state honor. Her 29 goals and seven assists helped the Rebels finish as the state runners-up to East Greenwich.
Campbell was the only Rhode Islander selected for the 25-player first team. The second team included East Greenwich’s Julia Blessing and Jessie Imbriglio, Wheeler’s Olivia Bush and Moses Brown’s Asia Porter.
Mariners back in win column
After eight straight losses followed a win in the season opener, the Narragansett High School girls basketball team broke out of its slump with a 39-36 win over Chariho on Monday. The Mariners trailed by 11 at halftime but came back to win in the second half. Leah Hart and Livy Waranis hit double figures with 14 points and 11 points.
