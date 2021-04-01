The reigning champion North Kingstown volleyball passed an early test with a sweep of La Salle on Monday night in Providence. The Skippers won 25-17, 25-19 and 25-17 in a rematch of last year’s state championship match.
La Salle boasts standout hitter Jayla Wilson and was coming of a sweep of South Kingstown, another likely contender, but the Skippers held the Rams off again with another steady performance.
North Kingstown has remained perfect with three straight wins to start the season. They were set to face East Providence on Wednesday before home matches next week against Mount St. Charles and rival South Kingstown.
Crusaders top Cumberland
After picking up its first win of the season last Tuesday, the Prout girls volleyball team made it two in a row with a sweep of Cumberland on Thursday night. The Crusaders were set to return to action on Wednesday against East Greenwich.
Girls basketball honors
South Kingstown’s Jami Hill and Carley Fewlass and North Kingstown’s Jillian Rogers have been selected to girls basketball coaches association all-state teams. Hill earned a first-team nod after leading the Rebels in scoring this season, while Fewlass grabbed a spot on the second team. Rogers was also on the second team.
Hill was joined on the first team by St. Raphael’s Amaya Dowdy, Barrington’s Dani Ceseretti, Wheeler’s Mia Mancini and La Salle’s Malena Corso. The second team includes Fewlass, Rogers, St. Raphael’s Genesis McNeill, Classical’s Melanie Jimenez and Wheeler’s Kate Keenan.
The coaches association also handed out all-division honors. Hill and Fewlass were joined in D-I by teammates Jane Carr, Taylor Martin and Maysen Hill. North Kingstown had Rogers on the first team, Jordan Moreau on the second team and Casey Westall on the third team.
Narragansett’s Danielle Hart, Leah Hart, Anna Hart and Dharma Parks were honored in D-II, along with Prout’s Stella Mayo, Helene Cummings and Eloise Bussey.
