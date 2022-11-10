The champs are back to defend their title.
On the same field where it won the state championship last year, the North Kingstown High School girls soccer team surged into the title match again with a dominant showing in the semifinals. Ellie Bishop racked four goals as the Skippers punched their ticket to the championship with a 5-1 win over Chariho on Tuesday at Cranston Stadium.
“I think we knew what was at stake,” Bishop said. “They were the only team we haven’t beaten this season, and I think we really wanted this. We came out and gave everything we had.”
It will be a rematch for the title, as La Salle won Tuesday’s other semifinal in a bit of an upset over Cumberland. The Skippers edged the Rams in a shootout for last year’s crown. The rematch is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Cranston Stadium turf.
A year ago, the Skippers were somewhat of a surprise entry as the No. 5 seed and kept their magic going with the win over La Salle.
The return trip is not a shocker.
The Skippers lost their league opener to Cumberland, then reeled off a 12-match unbeaten streak. They lost just one more time. Along the way, they flashed the state’s most high-powered offensive attack. The defense improved steadily as the year went on. North opened the playoffs with a 2-0 win over East Greenwich.
Still, the Skippers didn’t take anything for granted, particularly in the semifinal round. Chariho gave them trouble in a pair of regular-season meetings, with both games ending in 1-1 draws. The Chargers won the Division II title last year before moving up, making the semifinal tilt a matchup of two reigning champs.
But North Kingstown’s performance simply buried the Chargers. Attacking from the start, the Skippers grabbed a 1-0 lead when a handball in the box led to a penalty kick goal for Bishop in the 25th minute. Bishop struck again before halftime as Abby Tober lofted in a free kick that Katherine Van Gorden slipped to Bishop for the goal and the 2-0 lead.
Bishop and the Skippers truly caught fire in the second half. A cross by Bishop for Katherine Van Gorden was tipped into the net by a Chariho defender for an own goal. Bishop scored on a breakaway in the 62nd minute to get her hat trick, then delivered the exclamation point with another goal less than two minutes later.
“We’ve been a slow first half team this season, but we knew we needed to come out and play the full 80 minutes tonight,” Bishop said. “We hyped each other up and just pulled it out.”
Chariho got on the board with a goal from Tessa Azzinaro in the final minutes.
La Salle beat Cumberland in the semifinal nightcap, setting up the title game rematch. North Kingstown won its only meeting with the Rams by a 3-1 score on Sept. 28. After a shaky start, La Salle won eight of its final nine games in the regular season.
“We’ve been talking about this since day one – defending the state championship,” Bishop said. “We had a big target on our backs so to make it back here is a big accomplishment.”
Mariners ousted in D-III semis
The Division III-A No. 2 seeded Narragansett Mariners were blanked 3-0 by the D-III-B top seeded Westerly Bulldogs on Monday night during a girls soccer semifinal match at Johnston High School.
The teams battled through a scoreless first half before Westerly got hot in the second half.
Narragansett head coach Kathryn Mahoney couldn’t give a specific reason for the tough second half, but felt once the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard, it altered the Mariners’ energy.
“It’s hard to pinpoint it precisely, but I think the girls played their hearts out and they continued to in the second half,” Mahoney said. “I think it’s tough. When Westerly got their first goal, it just changed the momentum, but Narragansett has absolutely nothing to hang their heads at. They worked hard the entire game. Westerly just ended up on the winning end and that happens in sports sometimes.”
Calla Bruno put the Bulldogs up 1-0 during the 51st minute when the freshman accepted a pass up field from sophomore Nora Zerbarini and bolted on a breakaway before burying a shot into the left side of the goal from in front.
Midway through the second half, Westerly upped its advantage to 2-0 when Summer Bruno fired in a shot from 17 yards out, from the left side.
Lastly, during the 77th minute, Narragansett sophomore goalkeeper Grace Blessing batted away back-to-back blasts from both Danica Jarrett and Kassidy Sisco, before Sam Sacco, a senior, slipped a rebound by Blessing and extended the Westerly buffer to 3-0.
“Grace had a great game,” Mahoney said. “If she’s looking at her performance, she probably thinks she did not do well, but I would strongly disagree with that. She had an excellent game. There were a lot of shots that could have easily been goals. So, she had a strong game.”
“And Julianne (Harris), our sweeper, did an excellent job, as well,” Mahoney said. “A girl beat the keeper and Julianna saved a goal. She saved about two or three that easily would have been goals.”
The Mariners certainly brought the fight to the Bulldogs, but on this day Westerly overcame it.
“Collectively, I think every single player performed very well today, it’s just that we didn’t come out on the winning end,” Mahoney said.
The defeat closes a season where the Mariners went 7-3-3 in the league in the regular season and 8-5-4 overall.
“They’ve had a tremendous year,” Mahoney said. “In these moments, it’s sad. Obviously a lot of girls are crying and really upset, but they have nothing to be disappointed about.”
“Especially the seniors, they’ve been on the team for four years and we’ve been to a championship, the semifinals a couple of times, and the quarterfinals,” Mahoney added. “So, that’s an incredible record to do what they’ve done. So, despite how they are feeling right now, we truly mean it when we say we have nothing but proudness for what they’ve done, not just this year, but for their whole entire careers.”
Despite the final outcome, Mahoney will look back on this season with fond thoughts.
“They’re an awesome team,” Mahoney concluded. “Easy to coach, practice is fun, but they know how to work hard. You don’t always get that. So, you can cherish the season. It was not only successful, but just an enjoyable group to coach.”
Rebels bounced by Cumberland
South Kingstown flashed potential for an upset run in the Division I bracket and took one step in that direction with a preliminary round win, but top-seeded Cumberland was too much for the Rebels in the quarterfinals. The Clippers posted a 5-0 win to earn a spot in the semifinals and end South’s season.
The Rebels opened tournament play with an impressive 3-0 triumph over Cranston West. The performance continued positive trends for the Rebels, who had three wins and two ties in their final seven games.
Cumberland simply had too much in the quarters, touching up the Rebels for the most goals they had allowed all season.
Being in the playoff mix represented a measure of success for the Rebels, who endured a seven-game winless streak in the middle of the season before finding their way.
