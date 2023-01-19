With two more wins during the long holiday weekend, the South Kingstown hockey team has moved into a tie for first place in Division II-A.
The defending D-III champion Rebels are 5-1-1 and are tied in points with Portsmouth, who is 5-0-1. South is 3-0 in the new year.
The latest victories were a 4-0 triumph over North Smithfield/North Providence/Johnston on Saturday and a 9-2 victory over Mt. Hope on Monday.
Cody Granville and Eison Nee scored two goals each in Saturday’s win, and Lucas Gordon made 12 saves for the shutout.
On Monday, Nee racked up three goals and three assists in the blowout win over Mt. Hope. Ethan Hood added three goals , while Granville had two goals and three assists. Sean Dwyer also tallied a goal, and Brad Wallin had two assists. Robbie Dwyer and Declan Friedt had one assist each. Gordon made 19 saves.
The Rebels have a key game on Sunday against Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton, who is in second place in Division II-B.
Skippers set for challenging stretch
Nobody on North Kingstown’s side of the Division I girls basketball circuit has been able to compete with the Skippers.
Now the rest of the state gets its shot.
The Skippers are opening crossover play with the other half of D-I this week. They enter the stretch with an 8-0 record, having blown past East Providence last week to stay perfect.
They were slated to take on Barrington on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. Perhaps the biggest game of the year comes Friday, when the Skippers travel to defending state tournament champion Ponaganset. The Chieftains ousted them from the state tournament last year in the semifinals.
The Skippers also have Bay View, La Salle, South Kingstown and Portsmouth on the docket in the coming weeks.
SK gymnasts win on senior night
A strong season for the South Kingstown gymnastics team continued with two senior night victories.
The Rebels scored a 138.35 to beat La Salle and Cranston West on Tuesday. They’re now 7-0 on the season.
Caroline Casey led the Rebels with a 36.45 in the all-around competition. Scarlett Sagal had a 33.6 and Brooke O’Donnell scored a 33.35. Also contributing were Olivia Kay and Kathyrn McAuliffe.
The Rebels honored seniors O’Donnell, Kay, Anna Coutu, Brianna Olszewski and Kyla Speredelozzi.
Wrestling reunion
Friday’s wrestling meet at Narragansett High School will feel like a South County reunion.
Narragansett, South Kingstown and Central are all coached by former South County wrestlers. Mike Gallagher is leading the Mariners. Longtime South Kingstown coach James Barbera is a Rebel alum. And Central is coached by Narragansett grad Mario Forte and South Kingstown alumnus Thomas Marchetti.
The tri-meet is set to begin at 5 p.m.
