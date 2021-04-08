WARWICK — The North Kingstown High School football team left this year’s matchup against Bishop Hendricken with a familiar feeling, but with a welcome new dose of hope.
The Skippers watched the Hawks rally from a 17-0 deficit for a 30-24 win on Saturday afternoon, a gut-punch of an ending but one that won’t have the same lasting impact that losses to the Hawks had the last two seasons. Back then, the regular-season meeting between the two essentially decided their sub-division’s automatic bid to the state championship game. Under the new RIIL football alignment, all the teams in the Power Four conference will qualify for the playoffs, creating the possibility of a rematch for the Skippers and Hawks.
“Last year, at this time, it was a little more of a sad huddle,” North Kingstown head coach Fran Dempsey said. “We knew last year and the year before, if we lost to them, we were basically out of the championship. The new format allows us to regroup, come back and hopefully get a second shot at them.”
If the Skippers do get another chance at the Hawks, they’ll remember the feeling of a would-be signature win that got away. They missed a few chances to build an even bigger lead then made a few crucial mistakes in the second half, including a botched kickoff that set up Hendricken’s game-tying score. After briefly regaining the lead, the Skippers were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Donovan Carr followed up his five-touchdown debut in week one with 331 yards passing and three touchdowns. He and the Skippers did most of their damage in the first half. After marching deep into Hendricken territory on their opening drive and coming up empty, they regained possession on a Tyler Pezza interception and went right back to work. Carr hit Ben Brickle for an 8-yard touchdown to cap a lightning quick 69-yard drive. Max Rome’s PAT made it 7-0.
A stop set up another quick score as Carr hit Pezza for a 49-yard touchdown.
“That’s a heck of a football team on the other side,” Hendricken coach Keith Croft said. “We were making mistakes and they were capitalizing.”
A bad snap on a Hendricken punt gave the Skippers possession at the Hawks’ 5-yard line, but two penalties, and two incompletions forced a field goal try. Rome drilled it to make the score 17-0.
That was one opportunity the Skippers would have liked to get back, especially as the Hawks began to make a move.
The passing game brought Hendricken’s offense back to life and onto the scoreboard. Danny Rice hit a 38-yard field goal just before halftime to make it 17-3.
The Skippers obviously liked where they were, but the Hawks were glad it wasn’t worse.
“I think that field goal before the half was really big,” Croft said. “The message was just to chip away.”
After a quiet first half, Hendricken running back Isaiah Emmanuel broke a 50-yard run on the first play of the second half, part of an explosive 139-yard performance. Emmanuel also capped the opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run on fourth down, denying the Skippers’ attempts at a goal-line stand.
On the ensuing kickoff, a short kick and a tough sun angle conspired to creat disaster for the Skippers. The kick bounced off a blocker’s helmet and Hendricken recovered. Five plays later, Shyne Fernandes plowed in from 3 yards out. Rice hit the extra point, and all of a sudden, the game was tied.
“I think our blocking was a little bit better,” Croft said. “We had a chance at halftime to make a few adjustments.”
Needing an answer, the Skippers came through in emphatic fashion, marching 87 yards for a score. Brickle, Owen Moynihan, and Justin McCarthy each had long gains on passes from Carr. Drew Schwab hauled in a 17-yard touchdown to put the Skippers back in front.
The lead didn’t last long as Hendricken’s now-humming offense went 80 yards to tie the game. The Hawks converted a fourth down along the way and Emmanuel finished the drive with another score.
The Skippers went nowhere on their next drive and the Hawks took over near midfield. They powered their way into the red zone and eventually faced fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Quarterback Zach Lavergne pushed his way in for the go-ahead touchdown.
North Kingstown moved into Hendricken territory as it looked for another answer but saw the drive stall with four straight incomplete passes. Hendricken took over and picked up a first down that allowed it to run out the clock.
“I thought our kids played their hearts out. We jumped on them quick,” Dempsey said. “We knew they would settle in and make their adjustments. They’re big up front and they found our weakness. But super proud of our players. They competed their hearts out. Just had a couple of more mistakes than they did and it cost us.”
Carr completed passes to six different receivers. Pezza had four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. McCarrthy also had a big day with five receptions for 80 yards.
Before North Kingstown’s return to Division I in 2018, the Skippers and Hawks hadn’t met since 2011. They’ve now delivered three straight classics.
“The last three years, this has probably been the game of the year,” Dempsey said. “This was another one tonight. They made good plays. We made good plays. That’s what high school football is all about. We didn’t have a fall season but I’m happy we were able to put on a show tonight in the spring.”
Everyone involved wouldn’t mind a sequel.
“As I told my kids, they’re a heck of a team and I would expect we’ll see them again,” Croft said.
