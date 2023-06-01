NORTH KINGSTOWN — The championship rematch brought a big crowd to Lischio Field for Thursday’s regular season finale.
Those in black and gold left hoping to see the match-up again.
Bishop Hendricken out-dueled North Kingstown for a 1-0 victory, stopping the Skippers’ 12-game win streak. But there was plenty to like for the home team, and they won’t complain about a little jolt as they head into the postseason.
“It’s a good tune-up,” North Kingstown coach Bill Brew said. “They’re going to be playing in high-leverage, high-stakes games, and this game had that same feel. They came through today.”
Hendricken star Alex Clemmey was on the mound for Thursday’s game, with the scouts who have followed his every move dotting the stands. The hard-throwing left-hander was as a good as advertised, striking out 13 and surrendering one hit. North pieced together a few opportunities thanks to walks and errors and got Clemmey out of the game after the fifth inning, but couldn’t push a run across. Their best chance was their first, as two walks in the opening inning led to a first-and-third situation. Clemmey escaped. Brady Spitzer had North’s first hit against Clemmey, an infield single in the fourth that put two runners on. A strikeout ended that threat.
“He’s tough,” Brew said. “To be able to get some guys on base against him, we’ll take that. Just couldn’t get them over and get them in like we typically have been able to do. But what are you going to do? The kid’s pretty good.”
The Hawks scored the game’s lone run in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Cooper Maher. Otherwise, starter Ben Napoli was terrific. His performance was the biggest positive for the Skippers as they enter the playoffs.
“He threw the best game I’ve ever seen him throw,” Brew said. “He kept them off balance. He was one changeup out over the plate away from it being 0-0 and us still playing right now. I can’t say enough about his effort an attitude this year and the way he’s progressed.”
North tried to rally against Hendricken reliever Matthew Jarmie. Evan Beattie walked to start the sixth and stole second but was stranded there. With one out in the seventh, Quincy Rome singled and Andrew Ciarniello was hit by a pitch. The middle of the order was coming up, but Jarmie induced a flyout to left and a pop-up on the infield to end the game.
Attention now turns to the playoffs, which this year features two double-elimination pods that will produce one team each for a best-of-three championship series. North Kingstown is in a pod with La Salle and four other teams. Hendricken and Cumberland are the top two teams in the other pod.
North will start the playoffs against the winner of a preliminary-round matchup between South Kingstown and Cranston West.
“It was a good barometer,” Brew said of the finale. “Every game we’re going to play from here on out will be tough. I think the parity in Division I this year is better than it’s ever been. Anybody can beat anybody. I’m happy we’re not playing in that single-elimination game. Everybody starts at 0-0 now. That’s going to be our approach again. We’re no longer as good as our record, because we don’t have one. We’re 0-0. It’s about the next pitch.”
