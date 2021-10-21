SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Ahead of a challenging stretch run, the South Kingstown girls volleyball team navigated some ups and downs against East Greenwich on Tuesday to push its win streak to eight.
The Rebels are now 11-1 heading into matches with Prout, North Kingstown and Coventry, all the other top teams in Division I-South.
“Our last four games are Coventry twice, Prout and NK,” head coach Dan Perry said. “We have a tough stretch ahead of us, but it’s an exciting stretch. We’re in a good spot now and I think if we can develop a little more consistency over the next few weeks going into the playoffs, we’ll be in good shape.”
First-place North Kingstown remains the only team to beat the Rebels. The streak since that defeat has featured some easy wins and some that haven’t been so smooth, like Tuesday’s meeting with East Greenwich. The Rebels have proven adept at fighting through.
“I think ultimately, we know when it’s time to turn it on and we know how to calm ourselves down and push through,” Perry said. “I thought we did a nice job of that tonight.”
South Kingstown also had a tough time with Portsmouth last Friday before winning in five sets. On Tuesday against East Greenwich, the Rebels took the first set 25-20 before falling behind 17-6 in the second set.
“I think serve-receive was the big problem,” Perry said. “East Greenwich did a really good job of pressuring us on serve-receive, and I think we didn’t always do a good job answering their tough serves.”
The Rebels rallied from that deficit, and though it didn’t get them a win in the second set – the Avengers prevailed 27-25 – it did get them back on track.
South Kingstown started game three with a bang, racing to a 14-4 advantage. Natalia McNeal had three aces, Madison Stewart had two aces, and Ava Brock slammed down two kills to power the fast start. After East Greenwich worked back to 23-20, the Rebels won the next two points on a kill by Carly Tomlinson and a block by McNeal.
East Greenwich jumped to a 9-2 cushion in the fourth set before Ava Wentworth served the Rebels back to the lead. She had three aces in a run of 10 straight points, with Brock adding two kills and Stewart getting a block.
It was 16-16 when the Rebels reeled off four straight points. Wentworth and Liz Maciocio had kills, and McNeal served up an ace.
East Greenwich made one more push with six straight points for a 22-20 lead, but the Rebels finished strong. A block by Wentworth sparked a run of three in a row for a 23-22 lead. After the Avengers tied it 23-23, Tomlinson knocked a kill and Wentworth hit a serve that wasn’t returned on match point.
“Props to EG,” Perry said. “I thought they played really well tonight. We didn’t play our best tonight, but they forced us to not play our best. It feels good, obviously, to be 11-1. Gotta be happy about that.”
Brock led the attack with 12 kills, adding two aces and six digs. Tomlinson had 10 kills and six digs. Wentworth finished with seven kills and three aces. McNeal tallied 35 assists plus six aces.
First up in the tough stretch run is a short trip to Prout on Thursday. The rematch with North Kingstown is set for Monday.
