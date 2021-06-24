PROVIDENCE — The South Kingstown boys tennis team was looking to continue its postseason magic but instead saw it run out against the eventual champions.
Off a dramatic win in the quarterfinals, the Rebels traveled to La Salle on Thursday and lost 4-0 in the Division I semifinals.
“We just didn’t play as well as we did the other day,” head coach Andy Carr said.
The 17-time state champion Rebels were looking for their first title match appearance since 2017. They felt hopeful about springing an upset of the top-seeded Rams thanks to their quarterfinal heroics. Down 3-2 against No. 4 Wheeler, the fifth-seeded Rebels won the final two matches in tiebreakers to advance to the semis.
“I thought we would be loose. They’re the undefeated team,” Carr said. “But we just didn’t get going. We got behind in all the matches. It’s a fickle thing – pressure, what’s going on in the mind. You can see it – footwork is a step slow. You don’t set up, you leave a lot of the court open and then you’re on the ropes.”
La Salle picked up three wins on the singles court. Tomas Medina topped Danny McGovern 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1; Ben DeJordy beat Jimmy Robbin 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3; and Nolan O’Brien beat Ryan Estus 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4. The Rams also grabbed a win in doubles. Matt Burns at No. 2 singles and the doubles team of Zach Siemmao and Cam Crook were hanging close for the Rebels when the match concluded, but it wasn’t enough.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys,” Carr said. “Most of these guys haven’t experienced this.”
The loss ends a solid season for the Rebels, who went 5-4 in league play. The memorable quarterfinal win will stick out, and there should be a lot to build on for next year, with most of the lineup returning.
“It was great to actually have a season. It could have been nothing. Had a full season, playoffs, got to go to the semis,” Carr said. “We’ve got a good group coming back. They’ll be very competitive and they’ll get better this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.