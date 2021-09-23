Several players that helped build North Kingstown’s volleyball dynasty are continuing their success at the collegiate level.
At the head of the group is Brandee Thomas, who is nine matches into her junior season as a member of a Framingham State club that has overcome an 0-3 start to the campaign to reel off six straight wins.
The outside hitter has established herself once again as a significant contributor for the Rams by compiling a team-leading 95 kills, 18 of which came in a five-set victory over the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts on September 14.
Thomas also achieved a season-high 22 digs against the Trailblazers, going a long way towards her total of 123, which is currently good for second on the squad and is eight behind the pace currently set by Isabel Henwood.
Heading north towards the Granite State, Cadia Greene has been earning her stripes for a Rivier team that fell one victory short of a Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship in 2019 and is looking to go one better this time around.
She has featured in all five matches thus far for the 2-3 Raiders, picking up 34 kills, 139 total attacks and six blocks, the latter placing the freshman in a three-way tie for second.
Greene’s biggest effort of the fall to this point came in Rivier’s second match of the season, a five-set defeat to New England College on September 10 in which she had a team-leading 18 digs and also chipped in with 36 total attacks.
Last but not least, Lauryn Mattiucci’s introduction to life at the Division I level at Merrimack has been a challenge, as the Warriors have yet to win a single match this season and have lost in straight sets on 13 occasions.
Despite not having tasted victory yet, the freshman can take some positives in terms of her personal performance at the libero position, stringing together eight service aces and 51 digs, hitting double figures with 11 versus Hartford on Sept. 9.
In her most recent outing, Mattiucci had her best contest in a Merrimack uniform to date, accruing five total attacks, seven digs and three service aces in the Warriors’ straight-sets defeat to Rhode Island last Friday, their second to Rhody in the span of six days.
Briefly
North Kingstown alumna Olivia Supron scored her first goal of the season for the Bryn Mawr field hockey team in the Owls’ 5-0 shutout of Neumann on September 14 . . . Ex-Rebel Ethan Palazzeti has five tackles to his name this fall for Castleton, who fell from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday after a 28-12 loss to Norwich . . . Former Skipper Caleb Wagner started the first three matches of the season for the Bard men’s soccer team, playing a total of 144 minutes for the Raptors.
