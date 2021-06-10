SOUTH KINGSTOWN — For much of the spring, a new backstop was being installed at Old Mountain Field, keeping the South Kingstown High School baseball team away from its home turf.
The Rebels made quite a triumphant return on Friday night.
Taking advantage of some struggles by the opposition’s bullpen, the Rebels piled up a stunning 30 runs. Owen Caldwell and Tyler McNamara combined on a five-inning no-hitter to complete the all-around dominance as the Rebels beat Mount St. Charles 30-0. The win clinched the regular season division title for South Kingstown.
“It was amazing,” senior Andrew Mosher said. “We knew coming in we had to get the win to win the division. We came in aggressive, put some good swings on the ball and put a big number on the scoreboard.”
South Kingstown had also beaten the Mounties 13-2 the day before, the victories getting the Rebels right back on track after a non-league loss to Bishop Hendricken last Monday. They followed the sweep of the Mounties with a 3-1 win over La Salle on Monday in a matchup of contenders to improve to 11-1 in league play. Their only league loss came to Portsmouth on May 19.
Even accounting for the Rebels’ prowess, Friday’s score was unheard of. The Mounties won the Division II championship in 2019 and have held their own after moving up to D-I this season. While South Kingstown won the first matchup in lopsided fashion, it wasn’t until the late innings that they broke the game open.
The onslaught began earlier in the rematch. After getting one run in the first inning, the Rebels exploded for 10 runs on nine hits in the second inning.
From that point on, there were a few more big hits, but most of the traffic on the bases came courtesy of Mount St. Charles pitchers, who walked five batters and hit a whopping eight batters in the third and fourth innings.
South Kingstown’s pitchers needed far less run support than what they got. Caldwell struck out six in four hitless innings. Two batters reached base, one on a walk, the other on an error. McNamara worked a perfect fifth to close out the mercy-rule win.
“He was shoving, pounding the zone, off-speed was working,” Mosher said of Caldwell. “He’s been our horse all year.”
It was the second combined no-hitter for the Rebels this season, with McNamara and Eric Lindley doing it against Chariho. The performance continued a terrific stretch for Caldwell, who homered in Thursday’s road game against the Mounties.
“It means a lot for us,” Caldwell said. “Last year, our seniors didn’t get to have a season and a senior night. It was great getting out here and coming all together as a team. It’s really cool that we all got to be a part of it.”
Friday’s win obviously featured big numbers throughout the lineup. Colin Masseur went 4-for-4 with five RBI, Jack Wentworth was 3-for-3 with a triple and five runs scored, Mosher had three hits, three runs and three RBI, Cromack went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBI, Trey Young went 3-for-5 with two runs and Zac Zyons had three runs and three RBI.
Much of the damage was done by the Rebels’ senior class, which was honored in a pregame senior night ceremony. They followed it up with a night they won’t soon forget.
“We’ve been playing with each other for 10 plus years,” Mosher said. “We really missed it last year, so it’s been great being out here with all these guys.”
The Rebels will close out the regular season on Friday against Central. Then it’s on to the championship quest.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Mosher said. “We’re obviously gunning for that state championship. That’s where we want to be.”
“We’ve been together for a long time, and we’ve been really good, but we still have a lot left to do,” Caldwell said.
