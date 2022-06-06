EAST GREENWICH - After every out, there was encouragement. Between innings, there was belief that the time was coming.
The Prout softball team was staying positive, even when there was little to be positive about as East Greenwich pitcher Ava Fairbanks moved within two outs of a perfect game.
“I just think we’re always in it,” sophomore Molly Green said. “We don’t get sidetracked, we don’t get down.”
Those qualities served the Crusaders well. Pitcher Meghan Mancini tossed a gem of her own, keeping the game scoreless into the seventh, and Green hit a two-run triple with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to send the Crusaders to a 2-0 win and a spot in the winners bracket final.
“That was so exciting,” Mancini said. “That was the most hyped we’ve been all season. We really wanted to win this game, because they were the top team on their side of the division. We stuck with it at the plate, and our defense has been solid the whole way.”
Fairbanks is one of the top pitchers in the state and led the Avengers to a 16-2 record. She was even better than usual on the postseason stage, retiring the first 19 batters in a row, with 12 strikeouts. She struck out the first seven batters of the game before Prout began to make some contact. As impressive as the performance was, it also wasn’t unexpected from Prout’s perspective.
“We knew it was going to be a struggle,” Green said.
Emma Manzo broke up the perfect game bid with one out in the seventh. After nearly reaching on a hard ground ball to third that was ruled a foul ball, she left no doubt on her next swing with a hard line drive up the middle. Ashley Kaiser was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on with one out.
Fairbanks got the second out, but had to go through Green for the last one. The sophomore catcher had made hard contact in her last at-bat, which ended with a flyout to right field. This time, she lined a shot into the gap. Manzo and Kaiser raced home, and Green made it all the way to third with Prout’s biggest hit of the year.
“I knew I was on it. I knew I got a little under it the first time, so driving through it was my main goal,” Green said. “It was great. I just kept running.”
Green’s battery-mate loved it.
“She was fantastic behind the plate calling pitches,” Mancini said. “And that was such a clutch hit. We’re all very excited for her.”
And the duo made the lead stand up in the bottom of the seventh. Mancini finished off the shutout with a perfect inning. She struck out the first batter. Second baseman Alivia Ring made a heads-up play to cover first base on a bunt for the second out. Mancini then snagged a chopper and tossed to first for the final out.
Mancini and Emily Jacques have been a dynamic one-two punch for Prout, particularly late in the season. Mancini’s big finish now includes shutouts of the two first place teams in the D-II subdivisions. She beat Mt. Hope in the regular-season finale.
“Just being able to change it up a lot,” she said of the key to success. “Everybody at this level can hit fastballs. I’ve been trying to throw all my pitches as well.”
The win puts Prout in the winners bracket final, needing one more win for a berth in the championship round.
“This is what we were aiming for at the beginning of the season and now we’re here,” Mancini said.
