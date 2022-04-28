White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this week that President Biden would likely "make a decision about any cancellation of student debt before the conclusion" of a pause on student loans, set to expire late this summer. The news comes with roughly six months left until the midterm elections and as prominent Democrat politicians like Elizabeth Warren increased calls this week for the President to do more to ease the student debt crisis in the country. Do you believe President Biden should cancel all student debt and pass the costs onto taxpayers? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: