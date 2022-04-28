After splitting its first four games of the season, the Prout baseball team won three straight with a sweep over West Warwick and a 12-2 victory over Chariho. Noah McParlin and Jack Kesner delivered solid starts in the matchups with the Wizards. Freshman Bodie Kaiser tossed a complete game on Saturday in a 12-2 win over Chariho. Those two teams played a rematch on Tuesday and it was a wild one, with the game suspended due to darkness with the game tied 15-15 after seven innings.

