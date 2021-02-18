The elimination of Division III and subsequent move up to Division II has brought out the best in the Narragansett/Chariho hockey team.
Already trending up with experience and improved numbers, the Gulls have held their own against the tougher competition and surpassed last season’s win total.
“We’re playing good hockey,” head coach Ryan Meade said. “Being in this division for the first time, we’re hanging in there against these good teams. It’s a step in the right direction, for sure.”
The Gulls have won two of their last three games after starting the season with four straight losses. They broke into the win column with a 6-5 overtime victory over West Warwick/EWG on Feb. 6. Then on Sunday, they outlasted Coventry 7-5. The loss in that stretch wasn’t a disappointing one, either, as the Gulls dropped a 4-1 decision to Lincoln, a playoff team in D-II last year.
“Even the losses, we’ve had a lot of close games,” Meade said. “It’s been tight. We’re playing good hockey.”
That brand of hockey has been evident only in flashes in recent years. Since forming the co-op in 2015, the program won only six games across its first five seasons, often struggling with numbers along the way. The youth movement that began to offer some hope a few years ago is now delivering on it.
“I think it’s the amount of guys that have been playing together since they were freshmen,” Meade said. “Two, three years ago, we had such a limited roster, those guys were forced to play as freshmen together. Now it’s paying off. They’re the older guys. They’re faster. They’re stronger. And things are clicking between them. It’s giving us a chance to roll through a lot of guys who can put us in a position to play good hockey. It’s been good to see, finally.”
The competition has sharpened things up further. Division III had become a bit stagnant, with only five teams in the league last year. High quality hockey wasn’t always a requirement for success. The teams played each other over and over, and games were often chippy as a result. There’s little time for that sort of nonsense now.
“You don’t play down to teams’ levels,” Meade said. “You play up to teams and you really get to see what you’re made of.”
The good times began with the overtime triumph over West Warwick/EWG, a former D-III rival and last year’s D-III champ. Adam Leander scored the game-winning goal.
In the game against Lincoln, the Gulls fell behind 3-0 after the first period, but played the Lions to a draw over the final 30 minutes, despite being without two standout players. J.D. Abbott scored the Narragansett/Chariho goal.
Sunday’s game against Coventry was another high-scoring affair, and the Gulls prevailed again. Shaun Quirk had two goals and two assists to lead the way. Jay Desrosiers added a goal and three assists. Jacob Correira and Ben Avedisian each had one goal and one assist, while Caden Wilson and Sean Lyons scored one goal apiece. Chase Riley had two assists and Matt Beaudry had one. Mason Campbell finished with 23 saves.
The Gulls went 1-10-1 last year. Not only have they one-upped that mark this year, they’ve put themselves in the mix for a playoff berth thanks to who they’ve beaten. The field will be determined based on record within the subdivisions of D-II. The Gulls are now 2-1 against their subdivision, with one more of those opponents left on the schedule in North Kingstown, who looms in the season finale.
Two games remain overall.
