JOHNSTON — The Narragansett Pier School boys basketball team was edged out 54-51 by the Portsmouth Patriots in the Rhode Island Principals Committee on Athletics middle school state championship on Saturday afternoon in a packed Johnston High School gymnasium.
The Mariners were bigger and led for a lot of the contest, but the Patriots battled back, time and time again.
“The turnovers hurt us,” Narragansett Pier head coach Tom Tessitore said. “A little panic. Their press was good. And we didn’t handle the press the way we should have.”
Portsmouth seventh grader Drew Herren topped all scorers with 25 points and Kaleb Ruszczyk, also a seventh grader, chipped in 12 points for the Patriots.
Aiden Clancey, an eighth grader, led Narragansett with 23 points.
“He’s a very good shooter,” Tessitore said. “He puts a lot of time in. He’s got a nice career coming.”
Jackson Hohl, also an eighth grader, finished second in scoring for Narragansett with 21 points.
“He’s been our workhorse down low,” Tessitore said. “He works hard. He comes to work every day.”
Hohl won the opening tip-off and the big man immediately got the ball to Clancey, who buried a 3-pointer from the top-right of the arc.
Clancey sank another trey shortly after that, and then Hohl added a layup, which gave Narragansett an early 8-1 lead.
However, the Patriots answered with a 10-4 run and trailed just 12-11 after one quarter. The last five points of that spurt were scored by Herren, which included a beautiful baseline floater as the buzzer sounded off.
Clancey made a pair of treys at the beginning of the second quarter and gave the Mariners an 18-13 buffer.
Midway through the frame, Hohl made a hook shot, and then a 3-point shot with Jack Casey all over him, and that gave Narragansett a 25-17 advantage.
At the end of the first half, Herren once again beat the buzzer, this time with a jump shot, which pulled Portsmouth within 27-21 as the teams headed in for halftime.
Kyle Kelly started the third period with a pass into the paint to Hohl, who was fouled. Hohl made both free throws and extended the Mariners’ margin to 29-21.
Ruszczyk made back-to-back layups for Portsmouth with two minutes to play in the third, and then with 23 seconds remaining, Jackson Hackley buried a corner trey and gave the Patriots their first lead of the contest at 34-33.
Hohl evened the score at 34 when he made one of two free throws.
Ruszczyk made a free throw for Portsmouth following that and the Patriots held a 35-34 advantage after three quarters.
The Mariners started the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run where Clancey and Marshall Benn scored four points apiece and gave Narragansett a 42-35 edge.
With five minutes remaining, Orion Silvia made a layup for Portsmouth, and then Herren and Hackley followed with back-to-back 3-balls that put the Patriots on top 45-44.
Riley Cronin evened the score at 45 for Narragansett when he sank a free throw.
Next, Herren assisted to Ruszczyk for a layup with 4:25 left that gave Portsmouth a 47-45 edge.
Narragansett went on top 48-47 with three minutes remaining when Clancey buried a 3-ball.
Hohl added a free throw after that, but Hackley responded with a corner trey, which put Portsmouth on top 50-49.
Next, Portsmouth’s Silvia blocked a Clancey 3-point attempt, and then Herren made a jumper and extended the Patriots buffer to 52-49 with just over a minute to play.
With 4.3 seconds left, Ruszczyk stole an inbound pass and assisted to Herren, who was fouled. While there, Herren made both free throws and upped the Portsmouth cushion to 54-49.
Hohl made a layup as time expired and finished the game with a final score of 54-51.
“It was a really good season,” Tessitore said. “It’s nice to be able to get here. They worked very hard all year to get here. It’s a learning experience for the next level.”
The Pier squad won its semifinal game in dramatic fashion as Cronin hit a free throw in the final seconds for a one-point win over Davisville.
It was a memorable playoff ride for the Mariners, who were the No. 8 seed in the 16-team bracket.
